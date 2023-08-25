MAX Power Retains Daniella Atkinson For Corporate Communications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained Daniella Atkinson as Corporate Communications Consultant for the Company.



Daniella has generated a social media following of over 200,000, with more than 150 million views, after launching her popular TikTok and Instagram street interviews in Vancouver (@daniella_atk). She is now a recognized media personality in Vancouver, creating fun and engaging content, giving a voice to the community through her platform.

After graduating from Queen’s University in Kingston in 2021, with a Bachelor of Arts Honors Degree Specialization in Media and Performance Production, Daniella moved to Vancouver where she took a position with the Market Herald conducting CEO interviews focused on the mining sector before launching her freelance career as a consultant and content creator.

Daniella stated, “I have passion for a green future, and understand how important the battery metals space is with respect to the electric vehicle revolution. The mining sector is critical to making things happen.”

Daniella added, “It’s ‘Lithium to the MAX’ with MAX Power. I’m excited to be part of the team and help communicate the message about MAX and this very important lithium sector. I look forward to adding to my knowledge around the industry and helping shareholders and potential investors learn more as well.”

Mr. Rav Mlait, MAX Power CEO, stated: “Daniella is a great talent and we look forward to working with her as she helps increase awareness of MAX Power among investors across North America and the world.”

MAX Power Corporate Video

Click on the link (https://vimeo.com/856896440) to view a newly-released 90-second MAX Power corporate video.





Daniella Atkinson is an arm's-length service provider based in Vancouver, BC. She does not currently own any common shares of the Company (contact address: 501 - 3292 Production Way, Burnaby, BC, 778-655-9266, daniella.atk@gmail.com). The agreement is for corporate communication services including creation of social media advertisement campaigns and corporate videos focussed on the investor community. The agreement has a 12-month term, entered on June 1, 2023 and commencing August 25, 2023, compensation of $7,500 per month.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is a dynamic exploration stage resource company targeting domestic lithium resources to advance North America’s renewable energy prospects. MAX has also entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with the University of California Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) to develop state-of-the-art direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies for brine resources.

