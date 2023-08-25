When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 25, 2023 FDA Publish Date: August 25, 2023 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Medicated Feed Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Elevated level of Monovet 90 (monensin) in medicated goat feed Company Name: Furst-McNess Company Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description 18% Goat Starter Medicated Feed

Company Announcement

August 25, 2023 – Furst-McNess Company of Rockford, IL is recalling 18% Goat Starter feed due to an elevated level of Monovet® 90 (monensin).

Monensin is an FDA-approved drug for use in certain animal feeds. However, if the feed contains excessive amounts of the drug, the feed can cause monensin toxicity in a number of animal species including goats. Goats ingesting excessive levels of monensin in feed are susceptible to injury and death. In goats, signs and symptoms can include bloated stomach, bloody urine, shortness of breath, muscle weakness or cramps, rapid breathing and death. People or animals who consume meat or milk from animals exposed to very high levels of monensin are at risk of indirect exposure, which could potentially lead to ingestion toxicity.

18% Goat Starter was distributed in Wisconsin and Indiana through direct to farm delivery and dealer retail stores.

This product is stored in 50-pound bags and can be identified as product number B9251 – 18% Goat Starter. Lot number 071423 can be located on the lower half of the bag on the backside.

To date: 24 goat deaths have been reported.

The recall is the result of a reported animal illness/death. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that an unintentionally toxic dose of Monovet® 90 was blended into the feed. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as the FDA and the company continue their investigation.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers should cease feeding the product and return it to the purchase location. For additional information, please contact Furst-McNess’ Director of Quality Assurance at 515-608-5595, available Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. CST.