Huddle House Celebrate National Waffle Week With Free Waffles All Week Long
Offer is valid with any purchase of $6 or moreATLANTA, GA, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Huddle House, the beloved family restaurant renowned for its heartwarming food and Southern hospitality, is gearing up to delight its guests during National Waffle Week. At participating locations from Monday, September 4 to Friday, September 8 guests will be given a free waffle with any purchase of $6 or more.
Known for its all-day breakfast and being the ultimate gathering spot in any hometown, Huddle House takes pride in serving Southern-inspired comfort foods that evoke cherished memories and invoke feelings of nostalgia. The heart and soul of the menu is none other than the iconic Huddle House Golden Waffles, freshly prepared daily, bearing the distinctive "HH" emblem in the middle, and served to perfection with mouthwatering syrup.
"We believe that great moments are best shared with friends and family over a delicious meal," said Jorge Pederzini, Vice President of Marketing at Huddle House. "National Waffle Week provides us with an opportunity to celebrate our guests with one of our core menu items.”
The offer of a free waffle with any purchase will be available exclusively for in-store dining, providing guests the opportunity to experience the warm and welcoming ambiance that has made Huddle House an institution in communities across the nation. This offer is valid at participating locations, one per person, per day.
Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the Huddle House experience, don't miss this chance to savor the sumptuous delights of National Waffle Week at your nearest Huddle House location.
For more information on Huddle House’s menu and specials, visit HuddleHouse.com.
About Huddle House
Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded in 1964.
Today, the brand has nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, a 2023 Top 200 Restaurant in Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chain Report ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.
Huddle House is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand, which is on a mission to build an amazing workplace, create customers for life and become a franchisor of choice. To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit https://huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com.
Kimberly T Miller
Ink Link Marketing
+1 305-631-2283
email us here