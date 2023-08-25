Media Update: Latina Artist Esther Anaya Partners with Cadillac and iHeartMedia for New Commercial and 5 Tour Stops

DJ, singer, and violinist Esther Anaya announces US tour and 2023 Escalade ad in collaboration with Cadillac and iHeartMedia - Mission Matters Podcast Report

Beverly Hills, CA, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esther Anaya announced her collaboration with Cadillac in partnership with iHeartMedia for a commercial and performance tour through the end of the year, showcasing the new 2023 Escalade. Anaya is the voice of the commercial, which will run in English and Spanish with both versions featuring her original music.



Media Update: Latina Artist Esther Anaya

“I feel blessed to be given the opportunity to represent the Latinx community as a female DJ and artist,” Anaya says. “I am very grateful to be aligned with such a well-respected brand, of which I have been a fan since migrating to the United States from Colombia. I feel that Cadillac is empowering me to be courageous and to believe in myself, as well as allowing me to share my talents with Cadillac's communities.”

Of the collaboration, she says, “I'd like to credit the hard efforts of Cameron Smith at iHeartMedia, who had a very specific vision and helped all of us execute it to Cadillac's expectations. I was blown away by the final product." The musician adds that she’s honored to represent her community in collaboration with the iconic brand.

Anaya, who personally created the music for the Escalade commercial, will be performing the ad’s song along with select original songs on Texas tour stops this fall in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio as part of a larger tour showcasing her vocal, violin, and DJ skills.

“This Cadillac tune was inspired by a Latin melody, and I wanted to find the perfect balance between house music with a Latin flair,” she says. “As you can hear in the music, the violins are fun and make people want to dance. I'm beyond excited to be on tour, with the Texas portion being presented by Cadillac and iHeartMedia. The audience will see me sing, DJ and perform violin while I take them through a dynamic and energetic musical experience.”

Three headliner dates and venues have been confirmed: Green Light Social in Austin on August 18 and Green Light Social in Dallas on August 19 and 20. Houston and San Antonio show information will be announced soon.

Esther Anaya is a music producer, DJ, violinist, and singer/songwriter known for her unique sounds and imaginative performance style. Anaya has more than 20 years of musical training and 10 years of industry experience.

Media Communications

Mission Matters Podcast Report

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Media contact and published by KISS PR az@kisspr.com