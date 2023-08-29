eqHR Solutions Partners with Off The Charts to Provide Professional Human Resources Services
eqHR Solutions is proud to announce its continued partnership with Off The Charts
What You Don't Know Can Hurt You”IRVINE, CA, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- eqHR Solutions proudly announces its continued partnership with Off The Charts to provide professional Human Resources services. eqHR Solutions is a full-service Human Resources and Payroll Consulting Firm that understands the complexities of today's ever-changing HR landscape. Off The Charts is a family-owned, high-quality cannabis dispensary with stores located throughout California offering unbeatable prices on top-quality cannabis brands.
"We are excited to partner with Off The Charts and help them navigate the ever-changing landscape of Human Resources," said eqHR Solutions President and CEO June Jeong. Off The Charts is a growing company committed to quality and customer service, and we are proud to be a part of their team."
Off The Charts President Norman Yousif said, "We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with eqHR Solutions. They are a leading Human Resources and Payroll Consulting Firm with a wealth of knowledge and experience. We are confident that they will be a valuable asset to our team."
eqHR Solutions will provide Off The Charts with a wide range of Human Resources services, including policy development, employee relations, compliance, and training. "We are looking forward to working with Off The Charts and helping them build a strong Human Resources foundation," said Smith.
About eqHR Solutions
eqHR Solutions is a full-service Human Resources and Payroll Consulting Firm that provides a wide range of services to businesses of all sizes. We understand the complexities of today's ever-changing HR landscape and are dedicated to helping our clients navigate these challenges. We offer comprehensive services, including policy development, employee relations, compliance, and training.
About Off The Charts
Off The Charts is a family-owned quality cannabis dispensary with stores located throughout California offering low-price. We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services at the best prices. We offer many products, including flowers, edibles, concentrates, and topicals.
