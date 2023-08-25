MTS Management Group Sweeps the Red Carpet Holland Awards: Celebrating Multiple Wins For Talent

The Pittsburgh-based company and their artists took home a total of 8 awards from the all-genre presentation.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Music fans across the world celebrated as MTS Management Group and their artists were honored at the Red Carpet Holland Awards for their outstanding contributions to the music industry. The awards show, which celebrates the best in music from all genres, featured some of the biggest names in the industry.

MTS Management Group walked away with the Management Company of the Year award, while Pamela Hopkins, Jen Ash, Richard Lynch, Lorenzo Gabanizza I & Jeff Christie, See Your Shadow, Miss Freddye, and Taydem Shoesmith all won awards in various categories.

MTS Management Group is a full-service artist management, publicity and promotions company. Founded in 2010 by award-winning songwriter, musician and producer Michael Stover, MTS Management Group has become a leader in the industry, providing award-winning services to both independent and established artists. In just 10 years, MTS Records has released over 40 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including 15 #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4AejsFTu4pDRVje0nEENqY

Pamela Hopkins won Female Musician of the Year for her hard work and artistry. Jen Ash won Best Voice All Genre Female for her powerful song 'No Lover Lover'. Richard Lynch was awarded Song of the Year All Genre Original Male for his song 'Glad Our Bridge Has Burned'. Lorenzo Gabanizza I & Jeff Christie won Best Voice All Genre Duo Male for their mesmerizing song 'I Guess I Am The Only One'. See Your Shadow won Gospel/Christian Original Male for their song 'I Will Tell Jesus You Said Hello', Miss Freddye won Christmas Cover Female for her song 'Hey Santa', and Taydem Shoesmith won Upcoming Star Female for her inspiring work.

These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication that MTS Management Group puts into their artists. Every day, they strive to provide the best services to their clients, and the Red Carpet Holland Awards are proof of their success. Congratulations to MTS Management Group and all their award-winning artists!