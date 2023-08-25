Chenango Brokers Announces Exciting Partnership with Semsee and Upcoming Webinar

Chenango Brokers - Leading Insurance Wholesaler Semsee & Chenango - Quote, compare, and select coverages

Chenango Brokers, a leading insurance wholesaler, is thrilled to announce recent partnership with Semsee, a premier platform for selling commercial insurance.

HANCOCK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chenango Brokers, a leading insurance wholesaler, is thrilled to announce its recent partnership with Semsee, the premier platform for selling commercial insurance. As part of this new alliance, agents affiliated with Chenango Brokers can look forward to an enhanced quoting process, accessing a more extensive array of insurance products, and delivering unparalleled service to their business customers.

Semsee has been transformative in the insurance realm, making it remarkably straightforward for agents to quote, compare, and select coverages. With a platform serving over 5,000 agents and featuring more than 40 carriers, its inclusion of Chenango Brokers further bolsters its impressive roster. Through a single application, agents will have the ability to produce multiple quotes, freeing up their time for customer service and advisory roles.

John Mason, CEO of Chenango Brokers, remarked, “Our decision to join forces with Semsee is rooted in our commitment to empowering our agents. By incorporating Semsee's unparalleled digital platform, we’re providing them with the tools they need to deliver a faster, smarter, and more seamless insurance purchasing experience to their business clientele.”

“Semsee is proud to collaborate with Chenango Brokers to power their digital marketplace. Now Chenango agents can quickly and efficiently quote with Chenango carriers with the option to include quotes from their directly appointed carriers as well—all in one user-friendly platform. This gives Chenango Brokers a streamlined and efficient workflow, allowing them to access multiple insurance carriers and quotes all in one place, allowing them to focus on what truly matters: providing exceptional customer service and finding the best insurance solutions for their clients.” - Philip Charles-Pierre, Semsee

To further delve into the nuances of this partnership and its implications, Chenango Brokers will be hosting a webinar (How to Quote More Commercial Insurance) on Thursday, September 14th, at 2 pm EST. The session, led by John Mason, will cover the features of the partnership, the benefits for agents, and how this union will reshape the future of commercial insurance distribution.

Webinar Details:

Topic: Unlocking the Future of Commercial Insurance: Chenango Brokers & Semsee Partnership

Date: Thursday, 9/14

Time: 2pm EST

All agents, partners, and interested stakeholders are encouraged to attend and learn more about this game-changing partnership.

About Chenago Brokers

Chenango Brokers is a leading insurance brokerage dedicated to providing comprehensive, tailored insurance solutions. Chenango Brokers believe in putting their brokers at the heart of everything they do, offering personalized service, and stepping up when others step down. For more information visit: https://chenangobrokers.com.

Chenango Brokers LLC dba Chenango Insurance Solutions

CA License No.: OM49175

About Semsee

Semsee streamlines the quoting process for small commercial ventures, allowing independent agents to devote more time to client service and revenue growth. Drawing inspiration from the foundational principles of the SEMCI initiative, Semsee harnesses the latest technological advancements, workflow optimizations, and data-driven insights. This ensures agents receive swift, precise quotes from several affiliated carriers with just one form submission. For more information visit: https://semsee.com.

How to Quote More Commercial Insurance with Semsee | Chenango Brokers