New Rutherford County Municipal Building With Driver Services Express Center and County Clerk's Office Opens

On Thursday, Aug. 24, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long, Assistant Commissioner of Driver Services Michael Hogan, Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr, and Rutherford County Clerk Lisa Duke Crowell held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating the opening of the Bart Smith Building, which will house an additional Rutherford County Clerk’s Office and an Express Driver Services Center.



Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr said, “The opening of this facility demonstrates the effectiveness of strong partnerships between the State of Tennessee and Rutherford County. We are committed to providing quality services for this ever-growing community.“



The Murfreesboro Express Driver Services Center will serve as a convenient location for citizens to complete a variety of common transactions. Located at 3906 Blaze Drive Suite C. in Murfreesboro, the Murfreesboro Express Driver Services Center opens to the public Friday, Aug. 25, and will operate Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.



“The Murfreesboro Express Driver Services Center is a testament to a joint venture between city, county, and state leaders,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “Over the years, Rutherford County has experienced tremendous growth. Having this new express center in Murfreesboro will provide another avenue for citizens to complete a wide range of services, in a convenient and accessible location.”

At the new Rutherford County Express Driver Services Center, customers can obtain a REAL ID, issue a license to a new or returning resident, order a duplicate and/or renew a driver license or photo ID, complete a name change, renew or order a duplicate handgun carry permit, and obtain driving records. Customers can also complete many Driver Services transactions online at www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.

Rutherford County Clerk Lisa Duke Crowell said, “We are proud to be able to expand to this location and provide services for the community while also debuting a new 24-hour renewal kiosk for our citizens.”



The following services will be available at this location: