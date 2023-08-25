Asphalt Surfacing Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 40 Near Keystone

For Immediate Release: Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

Contact: Jay Noem, Project Manager, 605-440-1408

KEYSTONE, S.D. – On Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, an asphalt surfacing project will begin on S.D. Highway 40, east of Keystone. The project will fill wheel ruts and improve the strength of the roadway.

Traffic on Highway 40 will be reduced to one lane and guided around construction operations with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daylight hours. A width restriction of 16 feet will be in place for the duration of the project.

The prime contractor on this $600,000 project is Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation of St. Cloud, MN. The anticipated completion date for the project is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

