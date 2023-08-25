Slumberkins Launches New Music Album, “Together We Shine, Vol 1” To Promote Emotional Wellness for Families and Children

New Album Debuts at Number One on iTunes and Features Seven Songs in collaboration with Executive Producer Ingrid Michaelson and Talented Music Artists A Great Big World, Rachel Platten, Trevor Hall, Britnee Kellogg, AHI and MOsley WOtta

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slumberkins , the leading brand for early emotional learning, today announces the launch of “ Together We Shine, Vol. 1 ,” a new music album promoting emotional wellness for families and children. The music album debuted today at number one on iTunes. Inspired by the Slumberkins books and characters and executive produced by Emmy-nominated, platinum-selling Indie-pop artist Ingrid Michaelson , the album features seven songs by Michaelson and talented music artists A Great Big World, Rachel Platten, Trevor Hall, Britnee Kellogg, AHI and MOsley WOtta.



“The response to the songs on our first music album has been absolutely overwhelming,” said Callie Christensen, Co-founder of Slumberkins and Chief. “People of all ages – parents, kids, teens, adults, teachers, caregivers – have all shared touching stories about the difference these songs are making. Whether it helps get us through a tough moment, calm our worries or just feel validated in our feelings, the beautiful music paired with powerful lyrics and incredible artists makes everyone stop and listen.”

As part of the album launch, Slumberkins released three singles, “ Heart Family ” by the Grammy award-winning duo A Great Big World of Ian Axel and Chad King, “ Take a Deep Breath ,” by Trevor Hall and Ingrid Michaelson’s song “ Feelings ”. All three tracks broke iTunes’ Children’s Music Chart Top 20, with “Heart Family” reaching #2 and “Take A Deep Breath” reaching #3.

Ingrid Michaelson is the lead writer and Executive Music Producer for 'Together We Shine.' Known for her platinum hits “The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys" and “You And I," Ingrid has recently composed music for the musical adaptation of 'The Notebook' and various film/TV projects including the ‘Slumberkins’ Apple TV+ Series, which she enjoys watching with her nieces and nephew.

Singer and songwriter Britnee Kellogg wrote and produced “Being You,” which brings Yak’s message of self-acceptance to the album. Kellogg frequently shares the stage with artists including Blake Shelton, Lee Brice, Kane Brown, Randy Houser and Keith Urban and was on American Idol Season 11 and 12. Recently, two of her songs have gone viral, both debuting on the country and all genre charts after their release.

“I am so incredibly honored to be a featured artist on the song for Yak, “Being You.” As an artist, I often struggle with feeling like I am good enough and at times find it hard to persevere due to those intrusive thoughts,” said Kellogg. “When I was singing vocals in the studio, I felt so encouraged by the lyrics and was reminded that although I share Yak’s affirmations with my children on a daily basis, I forget that it also applies to me! Us big kids need those reminders sometimes, too. Slumberkins is such a gift to me, my children and so many others and I can’t wait for you to hear this encouraging song about being unapologetically YOU.”

During the production of the Slumberkins Jim Henson television series on Apple TV+, talk began about creating a full sonic world for Slumberkins, to share the true therapeutic value of the social emotional learning tools and create more opportunities for connection through music. Michaelson and the Slumberkins co-founders collaborated to bring in renowned artists, including many Michaelson had previously worked with and knew would resonate with the purpose of the music and the project.

“Music has a way of connecting us that goes beyond words. To be able to put music to the concepts of our books and creatures with such talented artists is a dream come true,” said Kelly Oriard, Co-Founder of Slumberkins and Chief Therapeutic Officer. “The messages of Slumberkins are now more accessible, shareable and impactful, than ever before. We could not be more thrilled and excited to see how this album is resonating with kids and families!”

“ Together We Shine, Vol. 1 ” is available for download now on your favorite streaming service including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Youtube. For more information about Slumberkins and the new music album release, visit www.slumberkins.com .

About Slumberkins

Slumberkins is the leading early emotional wellness brand promoting healthy emotional development through stories and characters in the form of consumer products, books, content, music, school-based curriculum and more. Slumberkins uses original storytelling through its 50+ books in print and popular cuddly creatures to help children connect with a wide range of emotions and empower them to grow into caring, confident and resilient people.

Slumberkins was founded in 2015 by Kelly Oriard and Callie Christensen, both moms with backgrounds in child development and family therapy. Fueled by an appearance on Shark Tank and a growing community of more than 1 million, Slumberkins is continuing to expand its wildly successful consumer products and publishing business across multiple touch points including a new affirmation app and mixed media puppet / 2D animation TV program produced by The Jim Henson Company, based on its plush toys, now streaming worldwide on AppleTV+. Slumberkins has sold more than 1 million books to date while also actively selling curriculum into schools nationwide. To learn more visit Slumberkins.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/847482b0-c0ca-44fb-8ddd-95539eef0f78