Hydromer Inc. Marks a Formidable Presence: Set to Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Conferences in Boston and Santa Clara

CONCORD, NC, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Hydromer Inc. (OTC: HYDI) (the “Company”), a worldwide supplier of specialty coatings and biopolymers for medical devices and industrial applications, is pleased to announce its attendance with a booth at both BIOMEDevice Boston being held on September 20-21, 2023, in Boston, MA, and BIOMEDevice Silicone Valley on November 15-16, 2023, Santa Clara, CA.

BIOMEDevice conferences bring engineers, business leaders, disruptive companies, and innovative thinkers from the region’s top start-ups and medical device OEMs together to inspire the next life-changing medical device.

“Hydromer is not just returning to the conference stage; we're stepping forward with renewed vigor, passion, and a vision for a brighter, interconnected future. Our purpose in attending the BIOMEDevice conferences is multifaceted: to learn from industry peers, showcase our latest innovations, and forge new partnerships that will bring unmatched value to our company and shareholders. They remain at the heart of every decision and dialogue we engage in," said CEO, Mike Torti.

BIOMEDevice Boston

Date: September 20 – 21, 2023

Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley

Date: November 15 – 16, 2023

Location: Santa Clara Convention Center

About Hydromer, Inc.

Hydromer® has been a leader in hydrophilic, thromboresistant, and antimicrobial coating technologies for medical devices for over 40 years. As a trusted partner to large and small companies worldwide, our solutions add value to our clients’ products so that they can stand out in the marketplace. We are an innovation-driven, customer-centered organization with a focus on meeting our clients’ needs. We are an FDA, GMP/ISO 13485, and ISO 9001 production facility located in Concord, North Carolina.

