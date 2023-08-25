Amanda C. Hopkins appointed chief judge of the 12th Judicial District

DENVER – Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright has appointed the Hon. Amanda C. Hopkins to serve as chief judge for the 12th Judicial District (Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, and Saguache counties).

Judge Hopkins’ appointment is effectively immediately. She replaces the Hon. Michael A. Gonzales, who resigned as Chief Judge on July 14, 2023. Judge Gonzales will continue to serve as a district and water court judge.

“I would like to thank Judge Gonzales for his service to the combined courts,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “I look forward to working with Judge Hopkins and am committed to providing any support she needs during and after this transition.”

Judge Hopkins was appointed to the district court bench on July 10, 2018. Prior to her judicial appointment, she began her legal career in 2007 as a deputy public defender with the Alamosa Office of the Colorado State Public Defender. She represented juvenile and adult clients. In December 2011, she was named managing deputy public defender of the Alamosa office. In that capacity she divided her time between court administrative matters and representation of indigent clients accused of felony crimes. Hopkins earned her B.A. from the University of Puget Sound in 2001 and her J.D. from Seattle University School of Law in 2006.

As chief judge, she will serve as the administrative head of the district, responsible for appointing the court executive, chief probation officer and clerk of court, assisting in personnel, financial and case-management duties, and seeing that the business of the courts is conducted efficiently and effectively.