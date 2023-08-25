Maryland Department of Agriculture Farmer Task Force to meet on August 28

Annapolis, MD – Maryland Department of Agriculture Farmer Task Force will meet on Monday, August 28, 2023 at a 9 am. The meeting will be a hybrid meeting held at Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Headquarters, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401. Agenda items include Nutrient Management Plan writing and training. For more information, please contact the Resource Conservation Office at 410-841-5959.
