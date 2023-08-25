IncredibleBank Announces Promotion of Sarah Napgezek

New Role as EVP Chief Banking Officer focused on branch growth

Wausau, Wisconsin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncredibleBank announced the promotion of Sarah Napgezek to Executive Vice President Chief Banking Officer.

“Sarah’s growth with the organization has been tremendous, and every department she was a part of grew exponentially under her leadership,” said Todd Nagel, IncredibleBank’s President and CEO. “We are proud of what she has done so far, and even more excited about the ways she will continue to help IncredibleBank deliver on our promise of an Incredible Customer Experience.”

In her new role, Napgezek will oversee IncredibleBank’s 16-branch network, leading employee growth and development, eliminating customer friction points, and improving product and service offerings to increase sales and market share.

“I am excited and gratified for this opportunity to lead and support the teams of people who work most closely with our customers,” Napgezek said. “IncredibleBank is a relationship bank with a foundation built on kind, helpful people serving loyal small businesses and families who are passionate about their communities. We will always work to leverage our industry-leading technology to enhance the customer experience while growing our footprint.”

Napgezek’s history with IncredibleBank began in 2003, and she has served in various roles, including business banking, where she organically grew a large commercial loan portfolio of diverse, high-profile clients. In her most recent role as Senior Vice President Loan Operations, she led a team of managers who helped launch various niche lending programs and managed the implementation of new lending software programs. She was also a key leader in IncredibleBank’s success with the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, helping support small businesses during a time of national crisis.

A 20+ year veteran of the banking industry, Sarah applies her banking knowledge, relationship tactics, leadership skills, and passion for quality to ensure IncredibleBank lives up to its name.

About IncredibleBank℠

IncredibleBank first started in 1967 as River Valley Bank with a single location in Rothschild, WI and has grown to 15 locations throughout Wisconsin and Michigan – with a new branch in Florida coming in 2023! They may have strong roots in community banking, but IncredibleBank wasn’t awarded as one of America’s Most Innovative Banks by the Independent Community Bankers of America for their popcorn Fridays (though their customers do love free popcorn). IncredibleBank strives to stay on the leading edge of banking technology with the goal providing the best, simplest way for their customers across the country to do their banking. But if their customers need them, they can pick up the phone and talk to a real person. And that’s what makes them America’s first national online community bank. And who doesn’t love the idea of a national community? Learn more about IncredibleBank at www.incrediblebank.com.

###

Leslie Osman IncredibleBank 608-203-9824 losman@incrediblebank.com