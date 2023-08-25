28th Annual Public Fire & Life Safety Education Conference Coming Soon 

STOW — The Department of Fire Services will hold its annual Public Fire & Life Safety Education Conference in Southbridge next month, bringing fire educators, prevention officers, teachers, care specialists, and others together to share knowledge, build partnerships, and recognize the 2023 Fire & Life Safety Educator of the Year.

Though presented by the DFS, life safety and injury prevention professionals from all disciplines are welcome to attend. Workshops will run from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm on Sept. 20 and 21, and a conference program listing workshops and speakers is online at the Department of Fire Services’ website. The deadline to register is Sept. 6.

Additionally, DFS has partnered with the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center to present a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events train-the-trainer course on Sept. 19 from 1:00 to 5:00.

This year’s conference will host 30 workshops led by professionals from the fire service, public education, public health, community risk reduction, and related fields this year. Featured speakers include National Fire Protection Association President and CEO Jim Pauley, who will deliver the keynote address; Amanda Sandoval, Hillary Dubois Farquharson, and Gabrielle Sullivan of High Point Treatment Center; and Lieutenant Matthew Morin of the Sunderland Fire Department.

State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine will present the 2023 Fire & Life Safety Educator of the Year Award to one of this year’s nominees at 1:00 pm on Sept. 21.

The conference will be held at the Southbridge Hotel & Conference Center, located at 14 Mechanic St. in Southbridge, Massachusetts. Media are invited to attend.

