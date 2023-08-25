DNREC Awards New Contract for Management of Deerfield and Garrisons Lake Golf Clubs

The par 72 Byron Nelson-designed course at Deerfield Golf Club encompasses 145 acres at White Clay Creek State Park in Newark and offers dramatic elevation changes.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation has partnered with Troon St. James, LLC to manage operations of the Deerfield and Garrisons Lake golf clubs owned by DNREC. Troon, which will assume operations under their affiliate Indigo Sports starting Jan. 1, 2024, is an international leader in providing golf and club-related services.

Weddings and other events already booked with the current operator Forewinds Hospitality LLC for 2024 or beyond will be honored by Troon under the new contract. Troon was awarded the contract by DNREC to manage operations at the clubs as part of a request for proposal (RFP), as the existing contract with Forewinds is to expire at the end of 2023.

“Forewinds Hospitality has been a terrific partner for nearly 20 years and we thank them for their valuable contributions over the years. They have done a tremendous job of managing and improving golf operations and event services for the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “We look forward to working with Troon as one of the top golf course management organizations in the country as they continue to build on the success of the Deerfield and Garrisons Lake golf clubs.”

Following state procurement requirements, DNREC released the golf course concession RFP with the goal of identifying suitable vendor(s) and executing a new contract. The division evaluated the bids received by utilizing criteria and scoring included in the RFP.

“We are thrilled about this new partnership with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, and we’re very much looking forward to the future of Deerfield Golf Club and Garrisons Lake Golf Club,” said Troon Vice President of Operations Justin Smith. “As we move toward assuming management operations in 2024, we expect a seamless transition for employees, golfers, guests, pass holders and friends of Deerfield and Garrisons Lake.”

As part of the new management agreement, Troon will invest a percentage of their revenue into making capital improvements at both courses annually. The agreement with DNREC and the State of Delaware expires at the end of 2038 and may be extended for an additional 10 years.

The contract includes management of operations for the golf courses, pro shops, conference facilities, banquet rooms, restaurants and bars. Additionally, improvements are under way at Garrisons Lake that include a new cart barn and a 4,300-square-foot clubhouse. The clubhouse will feature a pro shop, restrooms, pub and grill, and indoor/outdoor dining.

Troon manages more than 825 18-hole equivalent golf courses around the globe, including nine in Delaware – they are: Bayside Resort Golf Club in Selbyville, Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club in Ocean View, Delcastle Golf Club in Wilmington, Ed Oliver Golf Club in Wilmington, Fieldstone Golf Club in Greenville, Heritage Shores Golf Club in Bridgeville, Plantation Lakes Golf & Country Club in Millsboro, Rock Manor Golf Course in Wilmington, and the Peninsula Golf & Country Club in Millsboro.

The par 72 Byron Nelson-designed course at Deerfield Golf Club encompasses 145 acres at White Clay Creek State Park in Newark and offers dramatic elevation changes, while the par-72 Garrisons Lake Golf Club course encompasses 160 acres of well-bunkered, undulating greens in Smyrna.

