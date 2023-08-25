“Lake Access For All” Better Places Crowdfunding Campaign Launched

For Immediate Release

August 24, 2023

Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for “Lake Access For All”

$20,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Burlington residents will soon be able to enjoy a new safe harbor on the Lake Champlain waterfront designed to ensure 100% accessibility for all, including community members with physical disabilities thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by the Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center.

“Safe and equal access to community gathering places is essential to the health, well-being, and prosperity of every family and every community,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “The accessibility improvements to the Burlington waterfront will make it possible for all community residents to have access to the recreational amenities, health benefits, and joy that the waterfront provides.”

If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by deadline October 25th, 2023 the “Lake Access For All” campaign will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Funding from this campaign will allow wheelchair users easier access to the waterfront, ensure a seamless transition from land to waterfront onto docks and along piers, provide everyone an opportunity to get out on the lake regardless of physical limitations, and support community connections, empowering everyone to create their own adventure!

All proceeds will go directly to the construction of a safe, ADA compliant walkway from the CSC building to the waterfront, ensuring Lake Access for All.

“Lake access has been our priority since our founding in 1994” said Owen Milne, Executive Director, “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to ensure safe, easy access to the lake for wheelchair users and other community members with mobility challenges. Each year over 8,000 Vermonters and visitors access Lake Champlain through our facilities. We look forward to knowing that every one of those guests can take part in our programming as independently as possible.”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support the Lake Access for All campaign.

Learn more and donate here.

