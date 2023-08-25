New AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT Graphics Cards Deliver High-Performance, Visually Stunning 1440p Gaming Experiences and Superior Performance-Per-Dollar

– Next-gen AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 designed to offer massive performance boosts with incredible image quality in supported games across a wide range of platforms –

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Gamescom, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) unveiled new enthusiast-class graphics cards, the AMD Radeon™ RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT. The new graphics cards are optimized to deliver incredibly high-performance, high-refresh 1440p gaming experiences for today’s and tomorrow’s demanding AAA and esports titles. AMD also announced availability of AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3, the next generation of the popular upscaling technology that is designed to offer massive performance boosts in supported games.

Built on the groundbreaking AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture, the new graphics cards provide cutting-edge hardware and software features designed to deliver fully immersive 1440p gameplay at 60+ FPS and significantly better performance-per-dollar compared to the competition across select titles. The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics cards also offer 16GB and 12GB of high-speed GDDR6 VRAM, respectively, and up to 50% higher memory bandwidth than the competition for high-resolution gaming. They also support advanced features that take performance and visual fidelity to the next level, including the all-new AMD HYPR-RX technology.

“Gamers today are choosing 1440p displays more than any other display resolution,” said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “Today’s high-refresh 1440p displays deliver the incredibly vibrant visuals and smooth, fluid gameplay gamers expect. We’re excited to offer a new class of graphics cards delivering the performance and visual fidelity that allows gamers to elevate their gameplay and truly enjoy today’s and tomorrow’s games the way they were designed to be experienced.”

Powering the Future of 1440p Gaming

The ultimate graphics card for 1440p gaming, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card features 60 AMD RDNA 3 unified compute units and offers 20% more performance-per-dollar on average than the competition1. With 54 AMD RDNA 3 compute units, the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card is a 1440p workhorse, also offering 20% more performance-per-dollar on average than the competition2. Both graphics cards provide an excellent upgrade option for gamers using older cards. Key features and capabilities include:

AMD RDNA 3 Architecture – Features redesigned compute units with unified raytracing and AI accelerators, second-generation AMD Infinity Cache™ technology and second-generation raytracing technology.

– Features redesigned compute units with unified raytracing and AI accelerators, second-generation AMD Infinity Cache™ technology and second-generation raytracing technology. Dedicated AI Acceleration – New AI accelerators are optimized for the latest AI workloads. New AI instructions and increased AI throughput deliver over 2X more performance on average than AMD RDNA 2 architecture 3 .

– New AI accelerators are optimized for the latest AI workloads. New AI instructions and increased AI throughput deliver over 2X more performance on average than AMD RDNA 2 architecture . Improved Streaming Quality and Performance – Improved AMD encoders deliver enhanced visual quality when streaming and recording. AMD AI and content adaptive machine learning technology has also been integrated into the AMD Media Framework to enable sharper text when streaming at low bitrates and resolutions.

– Improved AMD encoders deliver enhanced visual quality when streaming and recording. AMD AI and content adaptive machine learning technology has also been integrated into the AMD Media Framework to enable sharper text when streaming at low bitrates and resolutions. Ultra-High Definition Encoding – An encode/decode media engine for the ultimate performance, unlocking new multi-media experiences with full AV1 encode/decode support, wide color gamut and high-dynamic range enhancements 4 .

– An encode/decode media engine for the ultimate performance, unlocking new multi-media experiences with full AV1 encode/decode support, wide color gamut and high-dynamic range enhancements . AMD Radiance Display™ Engine – Provides support for DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI® 2.1a based displays for ultra-high resolutions and high refresh rates for gaming and content creation workloads 5 . It also features 12-bit HDR and full REC2020 Color Space for incredible color accuracy at up to 8K video playback.

– Provides support for DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI® 2.1a based displays for ultra-high resolutions and high refresh rates for gaming and content creation workloads . It also features 12-bit HDR and full REC2020 Color Space for incredible color accuracy at up to 8K video playback. AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution Technology6 – Now available and upcoming in 300 titles, AMD upscaling technologies provide crisp, high-resolution image quality while boosting framerates in supported games.

Product Specifications

Model Compute

Units GDDR6 Game

Clock7

(MHz) Boost

Clock8 Memory

Interfaces Infinity

Cache TBP Price

(USD SEP) AMD Radeon

RX 7800 XT



60 16GB 2124 Up to

2430 256-bit 64 MB

(2nd gen) 263W $499 AMD Radeon

RX 7700 XT 54 12GB 2171 Up to

2544 192-bit 48 MB

(2nd gen) 245W $449



Boosting Framerates and Visual Fidelity

AMD also announced availability of the next-generation AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) temporal upscaling technology, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3. AMD FSR 3 features frame generation leveraging AMD Fluid Motion Frames technology9 and game motion vector data to dramatically improve FPS. AMD FSR 3 is designed to provide massive performance boosts with incredible image quality in supported games across a wide range of products and platforms, including competitor products and game consoles.



AMD FSR 3 is expected to come to Forspoken by Square Enix and Immortals of Aveum by Ascendant Studios and Electronic Arts Inc. in early fall with an additional 10 games expected to add support in the coming months. More information on FSR 3 and the list of upcoming games is available here.



“We’re thrilled for Immortals of Aveum to be one of the first games to feature AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 and its Fluid Motion Frames technology,” said Mark Maratea, CTO at Ascendant Studios. “FSR has been an integral part of Immortals at launch, allowing more players to enjoy our fast-paced magic shooter experience across a broader range of hardware configurations. AMD FSR 3 with frame generation boosts our game’s performance that much more, while still maintaining its beautiful visuals.”

New Software Features for Next-Gen Gaming

AMD announced the latest release of the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ application, bringing new performance and feature enhancements to enable next-level gaming experiences. Expected to be available September 6, 2023, this new release features AMD HYPR-RX technology10, which simplifies and manages simultaneous interoperation of AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), AMD Radeon Anti-Lag and AMD Radeon Boost technologies to achieve a performance-stacking effect. AMD HYPR-RX includes the new AMD Radeon Anti-Lag+ technology, which takes responsive gaming to the next level by introducing Anti-Lag on a per-game profile basis, allowing users to minimize input lag.

AMD HYPR-RX and AMD Radeon Anti-Lag+ support AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics.

Availability

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics cards will be available from leading board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX and Yeston beginning September 6, 2023. AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics cards will also be available from AMD.com beginning September 6, 2023.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics cards here

Learn more about AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 here

Learn more about AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition here

Follow AMD on LinkedIn

Follow AMD on Twitter



About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

©2023 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FidelityFX, AMD Infinity Cache, AMD Radiance Display Engine, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, Radeon, RDNA and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of AMD products including the AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 Series graphics cards, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation’s dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; global economic uncertainty; cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; loss of a significant customer; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AMD’s business, financial condition and results of operations; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyber-attacks; potential difficulties in upgrading and operating AMD’s new enterprise resource planning system; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products in a timely manner; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of government actions and regulations such as export administration regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals-related provisions and other laws or regulations; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets on the combined company’s financial position and results of operation; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit facility; AMD's indebtedness; AMD's ability to generate sufficient cash to meet its working capital requirements or generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow to make all of its planned R&D or strategic investments; political, legal, economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of goodwill and technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; AMD’s stock price volatility; and worldwide political conditions. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

1 Testing done by AMD performance labs August 15, 2023 for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (driver 23.10.23), RX 7700 XT (driver 23.20.01), RX 7800 XT (driver 23.20.01), on test systems configured with Ryzen™ 9 7900X, 32GB DDR5, and Windows 11 Pro, versus a similarly configured system with GeForce RTX 4070 (driver 536.67), RTX 4060 Ti 16GB (driver 536.67), RTX 3070 (driver 536.67) and RTX 2070 Super (driver 536.67) to measure FPS in the following games at 1440P, max settings with raytracing (RT) enabled when specified: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2; Cyberpunk 2077; Hogwarts Legacy; Watch Dogs Legion; Overwatch 2; Red Dead Redemption 2; The Last of Us Part I; Resident Evil 4 (RT High); STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor; Counter Strike: Global Offensive; Far Cry 6 (RT On); Forspoken; Forza Horizon 5 (RT Extreme); The Callisto Protocol; Dying Light 2 (RT On); Shadow of the Tomb Raider; Spider-Man Miles Morales (RT Very High); Hitman 3 (RT On); F1 23 (RT Med); and Doom Eternal (RT). Performance-per-dollar is calculated by taking the average scores of the games above compared against the SEP (USD) price at product launch. System Manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. RX-990

2 Testing done by AMD performance labs August 15, 2023 for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (driver 23.10.23), RX 7700 XT (driver 23.20.01), RX 7800 XT (driver 23.20.01), on test systems configured with Ryzen™ 9 7900X, 32GB DDR5, and Windows 11 Pro, versus a similarly configured system with GeForce RTX 4070 (driver 536.67), RTX 4060 Ti 16GB (driver 536.67), RTX 3070 (driver 536.67) and RTX 2070 Super (driver 536.67) to measure FPS in the following games at 1440P, max settings with raytracing (RT) enabled when specified: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2; Cyberpunk 2077; Hogwarts Legacy; Watch Dogs Legion; Overwatch 2; Red Dead Redemption 2; The Last of Us Part I; Resident Evil 4 (RT High); STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor; Counter Strike: Global Offensive; Far Cry 6 (RT On); Forspoken; Forza Horizon 5 (RT Extreme); The Callisto Protocol; Dying Light 2 (RT On); Shadow of the Tomb Raider; Spider-Man Miles Morales (RT Very High); Hitman 3 (RT On); F1 23 (RT Med); and Doom Eternal (RT). Performance-per-dollar is calculated by taking the average scores of the games above compared against the SEP (USD) price at product launch. System Manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. RX-990

3 Testing done by AMD performance labs August 15, 2023, for AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (driver 23.10) versus RX 6950 XT (driver 23.10) graphics on test systems configured with a Ryzen 9 7900X CPU, 32 GB DDR5-6000 Memory, Windows 11 Pro to measure NOD.AI Stable Diffusion text-to-image generation model average performances for five example prompts. System Manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. RX-988.

4 Video codec acceleration (including at least the HEVC (H.265), H.264, VP9, and AV1 codecs) is subject to and not operable without inclusion/installation of compatible media players. GD-176

5 DisplayPort™ 2.1 support is dependent on AIB card designs.

6 AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) versions 1 and 2 are available on select games which require game developer integration, and is supported on select AMD products. AMD does not provide technical or warranty support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution enablement on other vendors' graphics cards. See https://www.amd.com/en/technologies/fidelityfx-super-resolution for additional information. GD-187.

7 Game clock is the expected GPU clock when running typical gaming applications, set to typical TGP (Total Graphics Power). Actual individual game clock results may vary. GD-147

8 Boost Clock Frequency is the maximum frequency achievable on the GPU running a bursty workload. Boost clock achievability, frequency, and sustainability will vary based on several factors, including but not limited to: thermal conditions and variation in applications and workloads. GD-151

9 AMD Fluid Motion Frames interpolation technology when used with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3 inserts 1 frame between existing ones which can therefore enable up to 2x the framerate in supported games. GD-231

10 AMD HYPR-RX works on the AMD Radeon™️ RX 7000 Series GPUs and newer or the Ryzen 7040 Series APUs with integrated RDNA 3 graphics and newer. AMD HYPR-RX allows various features within AMD Software interoperate, working at the same time, including Radeon Super Resolution, FidelityFX Super Resolution, Radeon Anti-Lag, Radeon Anti-Lag+, and Radeon Boost, where applicable to select titles. GD-225A.

Contact:

George Millington

AMD Communications

(408) 547-7481

George.Millington@amd.com

Suresh Bhaskaran

AMD Investor Relations

(408) 749-2845

Suresh.Bhaskaran@amd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12313f31-437e-4a84-9d45-539e2c4df990.



