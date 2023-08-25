Submit Release
Pipeline work on US 83 to cause lane closure near Coleharbor

BISMARCK, N.D. – An Army Corps of Engineers project along the east side of U.S. Highway 83 will require a lane closure for a two-mile stretch of the highway north of Coleharbor between mile markers 155-157. Road work will begin Monday, Aug. 28 and will continue as long as the weather permits.

A pipeline will be installed on the east side of U.S. 83 from the Snake Creek Pumping Plant discharge center. Northbound traffic will be narrowed to one lane with no shoulder in the work zone. The speed limit will be reduced and motorists can expect minor delays and infrequent stopping by flaggers.

NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

 

C O N T A C T S : 

Sarah Arntson
sarntson@nd.gov
701-328-6965

Owner
Tim Freije, North Dakota State Water Commission
701-328-1050      

Engineer
Alan Kemmet, Houston Engineering,
701-426-2121    

Contractor
Desmond Reijo, Michels Construction
715-292-1432    

Traffic Control Contractor
Larry Nielsen, 3D Specialties

