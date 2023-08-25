Pipeline work on US 83 to cause lane closure near Coleharbor

BISMARCK, N.D. – An Army Corps of Engineers project along the east side of U.S. Highway 83 will require a lane closure for a two-mile stretch of the highway north of Coleharbor between mile markers 155-157. Road work will begin Monday, Aug. 28 and will continue as long as the weather permits.



A pipeline will be installed on the east side of U.S. 83 from the Snake Creek Pumping Plant discharge center. Northbound traffic will be narrowed to one lane with no shoulder in the work zone. The speed limit will be reduced and motorists can expect minor delays and infrequent stopping by flaggers.



NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.







Sarah Arntson

sarntson@nd.gov

701-328-6965



Owner

Tim Freije, North Dakota State Water Commission

701-328-1050



Engineer

Alan Kemmet, Houston Engineering,

701-426-2121



Contractor

Desmond Reijo, Michels Construction

715-292-1432



Traffic Control Contractor

Larry Nielsen, 3D Specialties

