Pineapple Energy to Participate at the Roth Solar & Storage Symposium

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, is excited to announce that CEO Kyle Udseth and CFO Eric Ingvaldson will be attending Roth’s 10th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium at RE+, which will be held at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 12th.



The meeting format is 1-on-1 or small group meetings, which are by invitation only. This format will provide investors the opportunity to meet with executive management from approximately 25 private and public companies representing the solar & storage value chain. The 40-minute 1-on-1 / small group meetings, and many social events throughout the conference, will provide institutional investors meaningful interaction with executive management to gain in-depth insights.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://www.roth.com/spi2023.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth or growth opportunities, future opportunities, future flexibility to pursue acquisitions, future cash flows and future earnings. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements here due to changes in economic, business, competitive or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Kyle Udseth

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (952) 996-1674

Kyle.Udseth@pineappleenergy.com

Eric Ingvaldson

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (952) 996-1674

Eric.Ingvaldson@pineappleenergy.com