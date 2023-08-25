Coal Tar Pitch Market Size to Hit US$ 6.09 Billion, Globally, by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% Says, Market Data Library

Coal tar pitch is a dark, viscous liquid that is a byproduct of the production of coke and coal tar. It is used in a variety of applications, including asphalt, roofing materials, paints and coatings, and carbon electrodes. The global coal tar pitch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031, driven by the increasing demand for coal tar pitch from end-use industries such as the aluminum, construction, and electrical industries.

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coal-tar pitch is a thick black liquid that remains after the distillation of coal tar. It is used as a base for coatings and paint, in roofing and paving, and as a binder in asphalt products. Both coal tar and coal-tar pitch contain many chemical compounds, including carcinogens such as benzene. It is soft to hard and brittle substance containing aromatic resinous compounds along with aromatic and other hydrocarbons and their derivatives. It is used as road tar, in waterproofing roofs and other structures and to make electrodes. Coal Tar Pitch Market is the increasing demand in the automobile industry. Aluminum-grade coal tar pitch is used in the production of aluminum sheets. It is a lightweight and fuel-efficient automobile that lead the market demand.

Coal Tar Pitch Market Report Overview:



The global Coal Tar Pitch market report provides comprehensive insights into driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and trends, with the provision of in-depth supporting information, data, and statistics and actionable insights. Though covered and provided extensively across the report, the data and information format are simple, yet dynamic in order to ensure ease of reading and understanding, as well as presenting and maximizing leverage and use. According to Market Data Library analysis, the Coal Tar Pitch was US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022. Furthermore, the Coal Tar Pitch market to register a CAGR of 4.5 % which is expected to result in a market forecast value for 2031 of US$ 6.09 Billion. Comprehensive analysis and insights into the global Coal Tar Pitch market provide valuable information for businesses in the industry. Clarity and understanding of market trends help companies tailor their products to meet customer demands more effectively.

Coal Tar Pitch market share and revenues are provided in detail for previous years in order to showcase the evidence upon which our estimations and forecasts are based. Sensor market growth rates and differences, as well as comparisons and relatable data are provided to further support all findings. Data points are provided for each year – from historical to end of forecast period – and this format is followed for each segment region and respective countries, as well as sub-segments and others.

Vital details of major companies in the market are provided in the company profile section of the report. Cover includes financials, recent developments, strategies, product launches, agreements, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and others.

The global Coal Tar Pitch market report is segmented according to form type, grade, applications and regions. Regional segmentation includes North America (United States and Canada); Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, NORDIC, and Rest of Europe); Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, & Rest of Asia Pacific); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, & Rest of Latin America); Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of MEA).

Coal Tar Pitch Market Trend Analysis and Insights:

Some of the key trend analysis and insights of Coal Tar Pitch are:

Aluminum Production: Coal Tar Pitch is used in the production of carbon anodes used in the process of aluminum smelting. The demand of this product is highly affect the Coal Tar Pitch Market as it is used in the mainly, automotive and construction.

The Manufacture of Graphite Electrodes is done with the coal tar pitch, which are essential in electric arc steelmaking. Coal Tar Pitch market is affected by the steel industry's demand and growth.

: The Manufacture of Graphite Electrodes is done with the coal tar pitch, which are essential in electric arc steelmaking. Coal Tar Pitch market is affected by the steel industry’s demand and growth. Environmental Factors : Environmental concerns about pollution and emission has been a major factor that can affect the coal tar pitch market. The production process and costs of coal tar pitch can be influenced by the strict regulations on emission and waste disposal.

: Environmental concerns about pollution and emission has been a major factor that can affect the coal tar pitch market. The production process and costs of coal tar pitch can be influenced by the strict regulations on emission and waste disposal. Price Volatility : Coal Tar Pitch Market can be affected by price fluctuations in raw material, market demand and production facility. Price fluctuations can be managed by the companies that depend on the coal tar pitch.

: Coal Tar Pitch Market can be affected by price fluctuations in raw material, market demand and production facility. Price fluctuations can be managed by the companies that depend on the coal tar pitch. Research and Development: Coal Tar Pitch Sector companies can invest in research and development to improve the quality of the products, and explore alternative and environmentally friendly methods. Through investing in research and development, companies can lead the coal tar pitch market.

What Factors Are Restraining Growth of the Coal Tar Pitch Market?

The factors restraining the Growth of Coal Tar Pitch Market are:

Alternative Products : Alternative materials are used in the production of aluminum and substitute materials for graphite electrodes. This can affect the demand of coal tar pitch market as the industries can face competition from these materials that offer comparable and improved performance without some of the environmental drawbacks associated with coal tar pitch.

: Alternative materials are used in the production of aluminum and substitute materials for graphite electrodes. This can affect the demand of coal tar pitch market as the industries can face competition from these materials that offer comparable and improved performance without some of the environmental drawbacks associated with coal tar pitch. Raw Material Price Volatility : The Price Variation in raw materials required for the production of coal tar pitch such as coal and crude oil can impact the overall production costs and profitability of coal tar pitch manufacturers.

: The Price Variation in raw materials required for the production of coal tar pitch such as coal and crude oil can impact the overall production costs and profitability of coal tar pitch manufacturers. Limited Availability of High-Quality Raw Materials : The production of high-quality coal tar pitch requires specific types of coal and refining processes. The limited availability of high-quality raw materials can affect the production of coal tar pitch.

: The production of high-quality coal tar pitch requires specific types of coal and refining processes. The limited availability of high-quality raw materials can affect the production of coal tar pitch. Research and Development Challenges: In developing sustainable processes for the production of coal tar pitch that mitigates environmental concerns can be challenging and requires proper research and development efforts.

What are the Opportunities for Leading Coal Tar Pitch Market Manufacturers?

The opportunities for leading Coal Tar Pitch Market Manufacturers are:

Sustainable Production Methods : Manufacturers can invest in research and development to innovate the process to reduce emissions, minimize waste reduction and enhance energy efficiency in the production processes.

: Manufacturers can invest in research and development to innovate the process to reduce emissions, minimize waste reduction and enhance energy efficiency in the production processes. Diversification of Products : By developing Specialty products for industries beyond aluminium and steel such as the chemicals and construction sectors, manufacturers can expand the product demand.

: By developing Specialty products for industries beyond aluminium and steel such as the chemicals and construction sectors, manufacturers can expand the product demand. Investment in research and development : Manufacturers can invest in research and development that can lead to new innovations in coal tar pitch manufacturing and the applications. They can improve the product quality, developing new formulations and finding new ways to enhance the performance characteristics of their products.

: Manufacturers can invest in research and development that can lead to new innovations in coal tar pitch manufacturing and the applications. They can improve the product quality, developing new formulations and finding new ways to enhance the performance characteristics of their products. Market Research and Forecasting : Manufacturers can keep a close eye on the market trends, product demand and technologies that can help in the growth of coal tar pitch market.

: Manufacturers can keep a close eye on the market trends, product demand and technologies that can help in the growth of coal tar pitch market. Alternative Materials: Manufacturers can collaborate with researchers and industry partners to develop alternative materials that can replace coal tar pitch in various applications. This can lead to explore bio-based alternatives and carbon-neutral materials.

Region-wise Analysis of Coal Tar Pitch Market:

What are the Factors Driving the Coal Tar Pitch Demand in North America Region?

In North American region, the aluminium and steel industry is a major consumer of coal tar pitch used as a binder material in the production of carbon anodes used in the smelting process. Additionally, coal tar pitch is used in various construction materials such as roofing materials and coatings. The growing demand of the construction sector can lead the growth of coal tar pitch market.

What Fuels Coal Tar Pitch Demand in Europe?

In Europe, the construction and infrastructure sectors are the major drivers of coal tar pitch demand. Coal Tar Pitch is used in road construction, roofing materials and protective coatings. Furthermore, research and development in the coal tar pitch in various applications can also drives the market. The European Automotive sector, which uses coal tar pitch-derived materials in coatings and other applications can affect the demand of coal tar pitch based on factors like vehicle production trends and consumer preferences.

What are the Factors Contributing to the Significant of Asia Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Market?

In Asia Pacific Region, countries like China are major hub for various industries like aluminium, steel and chemicals. These industries require coal tar pitch for applications like carbon anodes in aluminium production and graphite electrodes in steel making. This region is investing in renewable energy projects that contribute the demand of coal tar pitch. Government initiatives and investments in the projects create a demand for construction materials that drives the growth demand of coal tar pitch market.

What are the Aspects that are Driving the Coal Tar Pitch in Latin America?

In Latin America, Rapid growth urbanization and Population contributes to the demand for construction material requires for residential, commercial and industrial development that leads to the demand of coal tar pitch-based products. Additionally, the expansion of various industries like automotive, manufacturing and energy, fuels the demand for coal-tar pitch-based products like coatings, adhesives and other industrial materials. This region is also exploring renewable energy sources such as wind and solar energy. Coal tar pitch is used in the production of wind turbine blades and the growth of renewable energy projects that can contribute to the coal tar pitch demand.

What is the Stance on Coal Tar Pitch Market in Middle East and Africa?

In the Middle East and Africa, industrial growth and infrastructure development drive the demand for construction materials. The countries are booming with large-scale projects such as airports and urban development. Additionally, they are investing in steel and aluminium production. Coal tar pitch is used in the production of graphite electrodes ad carbon anodes used in these industries. However, local manufacturing industries use coal tar pitch in various applications that leads the demand and growth of coal ta pitch market.

Leading Coal Tar Pitch Manufacturers & Competitive Landscape:

The Coal Tar Pitch market is highly competitive, with several key players vying for market share and actively engaging in strategic initiatives. These companies focus on product innovation, technological advancements, and expanding their product portfolios to gain a competitive edge. These companies are continuously investing in research and development activities to enhance their product offerings and cater to the evolving needs of customers in terms of efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

Research Scope

Report Metric Report Details Market size available for the years 2021-2031 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.5% Segment covered Form, Grade, Applications, Regions Regions Covered North America: The U.S. & Canada







Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, & Rest of Latin America



Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, & Rest of Asia Pacific



Europe: Germany, The U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, NORDIC, & Rest of Europe







The Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of MEA Fastest Growing Country in Europe Germany Largest Market North America Key Players Koppers Inc., Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation, Himadri Specialty Chemicals Ltd., Rain Industries Limited, JPE Holdings, Inc, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanxi Coking Company, Neptune Hydrocarbons, Bathco Ltd., China Steel Chemical Corporation, Hengshui Zehao Chemicals Co., Ltd, Shandong Gude Chemical Co., Ltd, Crowley Chemical Company, Inc., Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd.

Coal Tar Pitch Market Segmentation:

By Form Type:

Solid Coal Tar Pitch

Liquid Coal Tar Pitch

By Grade Type:

Aluminium Grade Coal Tar Pitch

Graphite Grade Coal Tar Pitch

By Applications:

Aluminium Electrode

Graphite Electrode

Roofing Coating Material

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA

Important Questions Answered in this Report:

Q: What are some key factors driving revenue growth of the global Coal Tar Pitch market?



A: Some key factors driving revenue growth of the global Coal Tar Pitch market are Aluminium Production, Graphite Electrode Industry, Environmental Factors, Price Volatility, Research and Development.

Q: What are some major challenges faced by companies in the global Coal Tar Pitch market?

A: Some major challenges faced by companies in the global Coal Tar Pitch market are Alternative Products, Raw Material Price Volatility, Limited Availability of High-Quality Raw Materials, Research and Development Challenges.

Q: How is the competitive landscape in the global Coal Tar Pitch market?

A: The market is competitive, with key players focusing on technological advancements, product innovation, and strategic partnerships. Factors such as product quality, reliability, after-sales services, and customization capabilities play a significant role in determining competitiveness.

Q: What are the potential opportunities for companies in the Coal Tar Pitch Market?

A: The potential opportunities for companies in the Coal Tar Pitch Market are Sustainable Production Methods, Diversification of Products, Investment in research and development, Market Research and Forecasting, Alternative Materials.

Q: How is the Global Coal Tar Pitch Market segmented?

A: The market is segmented based on factors such as Form, Grade, Applications and Regions.

