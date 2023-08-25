FDLE honors Excellence in Leadership award winner

August 25, 2023

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Tampa Bay Assistant Special Agent in Charge J Scanlan received the agency’s distinguished Excellence in Leadership award on Aug. 21 at the Annual Awards ceremony Tallahassee.



FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said, “Assistant Special Agent in Charge Scanlan has proven to be an exceptional leader, and I believe his greatest leadership strength is his humility. He is the consummate professional that leads by example, and his positive attitude permeates down to the members he supervises. Leading from the front, taking initiative, working alongside his members…these traits are what separates a manager from a true leader.”



He was promoted to Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Tampa Bay office in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, and quickly established himself as a leader through managing multiple investigative squads under his command. ASAC Scanlan was instrumental in establishing command and control in Hardee County after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County last summer, which served FDLE immensely in recovery efforts.



In addition, ASAC Scanlan developed a strategy with the Office of Statewide Prosecution and partner agencies to create a more seamless process for statewide grand juries. He also managed two task forces created by the Attorney General’s Office and housed in Tampa, providing a valuable asset for state government.



