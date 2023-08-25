Grand Design RV Celebrates Historic Milestone with Production of 250,000th Recreational Vehicle

MIDDLEBURY, Ind., Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Design RV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), announced today it has produced its 250,000th recreational vehicle, demonstrating the strong affinity campers have for the company’s popular line of travel trailers, fifth wheels, and toy haulers. The company plans to mark the occasion and celebrate with their employees and customers at their sold-out National Owner’s Rally in Elkhart, Indiana next week.



After its founding in 2012, Grand Design RV became one of the fastest growing RV brands in the industry. The company’s continued dedication to craftsmanship, customer service, and industry-leading quality continue to make the brand a trusted choice with campers across North America.

“This is a monumental occasion for everyone at Grand Design RV," said Don Clark, President and CEO. "Reaching this mark is not just a testament to the hard work and vision of our incredible team, but it is also a reflection of the trust and loyalty our customers have placed in us. We are committed to continuing to innovate and to produce RVs that exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Grand Design’s 250,000th RV symbolizes both the company’s journey and the memorable adventures it has enabled for countless families and individuals across the nation. It represents years of hard work, innovation, and a commitment to excellence by all involved with the brand.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank our extended Grand Design team—our devoted employees, loyal customers, and trusted dealers who have been instrumental in helping us reach this point,” added Clark. “Their support has made this achievement possible, and we are excited for the road that lies ahead.”

As Grand Design RV looks to the future, the brand remains focused on its mission: to lead the industry in quality and innovation, while fostering a family-like connection among employees, customers, and dealers.

About Grand Design RV

Grand Design RV®, headquartered in Middlebury, Indiana, manufactures the market-leading Reflection® Fifth Wheel and Travel Trailer, flagship Solitude® Extended Stay Fifth Wheel, luxury Momentum® Toy Hauler, lightweight Imagine® Travel Trailer, and introductory level Transcend™ Travel Trailer product lines. Since its founding in 2012, Grand Design RV has become one of the fastest-growing RV companies in history and is consistently rated among the highest quality RV manufacturers. Grand Design RV is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a 65-year old manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.