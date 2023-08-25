Focus on Challenging Behaviors in the Classroom – A Community of Practice (CoP) Opportunity

The Maine Department of Education’s Early Learning Team is pleased to announce a new Community of Practice (CoP) focusing on supporting challenging behaviors in the classroom. We are excited to bring together pre-k-2nd grade educators across our state in a virtual platform to build a community of support, resources, and learning.

This no-cost professional learning experience will focus on current developmentally appropriate practices and share resources to build social and emotional foundations. Sessions will run for one hour, take place virtually via Zoom, and will consist of group discussion of a previewed resource and time for large or small group problems of practice discussions.

The Community of Practice will be held from 3:30 – 4:30 PM. on the following dates:

September 26th

October 24th

November 28th

January 23rd

February 27th

March 26th

May 23rd

Register here.

For more information, please contact Marcy Whitcomb, Public Pre-K Consultant: marcy.r.whitcomb@maine.gov