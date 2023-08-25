Exhibition of Yun Shouping’s paintings and calligraphy to open at Macao Museum of Art next Friday to showcase the master’s ‘boneless’ painting technique

MACAU, August 25 - Jointly organized by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Palace Museum and the Shanghai Museum, co-organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Macao Foundation and supported by the Macao Daily News, the exhibition ‘Yun Shouping: Paintings and Calligraphy from the Palace Museum and the Shanghai Museum’ will be unveiled at 6:30 p.m. on 1 September on the fourth floor of the Macao Museum of Art, and will feature over 180 landscape paintings, bird-and-flower paintings and calligraphic works by Qing dynasty painter Yun Shouping, his disciples and fellow artists. All are welcome to visit.

Yun Shouping is a renowned painter of the Qing dynasty who is hailed as one of the ‘Six Masters of the early Qing period’ along with Wang Shimin, Wang Jian, Wang Hui, Wang Yuanqi and Wu Li and is known for developing the unique ‘boneless’ (mogu) flower painting technique. The technique is characterised by rendering imagery in washes of colours with unrestrained and graceful brushwork, paying attention to the likeness of form yet seeking to transcend naturalistic shapes and capturing the moods and style of literati paintings. Across three sections, namely ‘Masterpieces’, ‘Disciples and Successors’, and ‘Fellow Artists’, this exhibition showcases the representative works created by Yun Shouping in different periods as well as the works by his family and disciples and well-known pieces by his friends including distinguished artists Wang Shimin, Wang Hui and Zha Shibiao.

To give viewers a further understanding of Yun Shouping’s artistic accomplishments, MAM will host the talk ‘Wonderful Nature – Yun Shouping’s Birds, Flowers and Fish’ on 30 August to carry out an analysis on the subjects and techniques of Yun’s bird-and-flower paintings. A symposium on the exhibition ‘Yun Shouping: Paintings and Calligraphy from the Palace Museum and the Shanghai Museum’ will also be held by MAM on 2 September with a range of experts and scholars from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao invited to deliver speeches and have discussions on the artistic style and influence of Yun Shouping. Anyone interested can register through the ‘Activity Application’ section of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/).

The exhibition “Yun Shouping: Paintings and Calligraphy from the Palace Museum and the Shanghai Museum” will be held from 2 September until 12 November 2023, with guided tours in Cantonese available on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, at 3pm, from 9 September. MAM is open daily from 10am to 7pm (no admission after 6:30pm), including public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information, please visit the MAM’s website at www.MAM.gov.mo and “Macao Museum of Art” page on Facebook.