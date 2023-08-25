Submit Release
Secretary Sanders Shares Message on Women’s Equality Day

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders released the following video message in honor of Women’s Equality Day, which is Saturday, August 26:

“This Women’s Equality Day is a call to action like no other. This day serves as a stark reminder of the setbacks we’ve had and of the hard work ahead of us to fight for women’s rights – across the globe and right here in our own backyards. Improving the status of women in North Carolina and worldwide means standing up for equal and basic human rights, reproductive and healthcare rights, voting rights, access to education and childcare, and pay parity. The bottom-line numbers don’t lie. These are not just women’s issues – they are family, community, business, and economic issues. And that makes them North Carolina issues.”

Read Governor Cooper’s Women’s Equality Day proclamation.

