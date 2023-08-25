New to The Street Announces its Corporate Interviews Airing on Newsmax and The FOX Business Network with Broadcastings Starting Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's business show New to The Street announces its four (4) corporate interviews with broadcastings on Newsmax on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's Newsmax and the FOX Business Network episodes featuring the following four (4) Corporate Guests:

1). Golfing Online Platform – Performance Golf's interview with Brixton Albert, CEO.

2). Blockchain Gaming- Dubbz's interviews with Kevin Webster, CTO (Chief Technology Officer)/Co-Founder, and Estiven Rojo, Chief Legal Officer.

3). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer.

4). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Brixton Albert, CEO, talks about the Company with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Performance Golf is an online platform that helps average golfers learn and improve their golfing game and experience. The platform brought on some of the best golf coaches to assist end-users with improvement to their golf swing. Anyone who wants to improve their game can join the online platform with men and women ages 15-95 using digital tools. Brixton tells the audience that golf is challenging to get good at while playing. Performance Golf's ecosystem understands those frustrated with golfing skills and offers one-on-one coaching and video instructions designed to improve their golf game. Members who utilize the golf platform's ecosystem send their golf swing video, and a PGA tour-level coach will interact for helpful suggestions and instructions to improve a member's golf swing and game. As an outdoor sport, Covid shutdown mandates didn't affect golf courses, and now, the sport is one of the fastest growing sports. The biggest problem in the golf swing is slicing, where a player pulls the club off-center, and the other common problem is poor ball contact with the face of the club. Performance Golf has instructors and videos to improve the swing. Social media, Golf shows, friends, and family all give opinions on "how" to improve one's game. These suggestions can become overwhelming and cause self-consciousness, not creating a productive solution for improvement. Another idea to improve the game is to purchase "The Straight Stick," which gives immediate auditory and sensory feedback on the swing, improving gameplay. Performance Golf offers its members one-on-one assistance from golfing pros; VIP Coaching Members, for only $99 per month, can access their private PGA coach with no long-term contracts. The Company also offers "Scratch Club," where subscribers can get training videos from some of the world's top golf instructors. Brixton invites anyone who likes golf and wants to learn more to visit the Company website - Performance Golf - https://www.performancegolf.com/ . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit. Performance Golf .

Dubbz's Kevin Webster, CTO (Chief Technology Officer)/Co-Founder, and Estiven Rojo, Chief Legal Officer, are at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Dubbz.com is a blockchain gaming platform and infrastructure provider that offers a Web 3.0 gaming platform for the next generation of gamers. Kevin informs viewers that Dubbz's Web3-as-as-Service (W3aaS) is the most significant development at the Company. Even though the core focus remains on creating exciting gaming ecosystems, the Company saw a need to assist other gaming entities in improving operational efficiency. Legal compliance, payment services, and technology limitations have caused Web3 and legacy gaming companies operating losses. Dubbz's W3aaS can fully integrate into a client gaming platform, improving performance and user experiences. Web2 and Web3 end-users complain about in-game ads and apps and how payments are sent on "Pay-to-Play" platforms, all resolved with Dubbz W3aaS. Kevin says developers would rather not deal with a lot of the back-office technology and want to concentrate on the gaming experience, which they can now do using W3aaS. Dubbz is bridging traditional gaming and Web3 ecosystems through innovative monetization and seamless Web3 onboarding. Estiven Rojo, Chief Legal Officer, discusses legal compliance concerns across the industry and how Dubbz remains diligent on current blockchain/crypto cases involving the US Securities and Exchange Commission and pending favorable legislation from the US Congress. Dubbz.com develops and deploys blockchain innovations for gaming platforms and offers clients Web3-as-as-Service (W3aaS). The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Dubbz.com - https://dubbz.com/ .

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, are with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , viewers get an insight into SGTM's environmentally conscious solutions. Brian Rivera talks about using the word "Sustainability" and how many industries use the word in describing business operations. He believes that "Sustainable" business practices are actions that improve communities and their surrounding environments. With young children, Brian Rivera wants sustainable measures to ensure a better and cleaner future for the next generation. Some see wood and other organic matter as useless waste; he and the rest of the SGTM team see sustainability as converting waste into usable organic products. Brian Rivera explains the Company's newest product, HumiSoil, a technologically advanced product that uses humus to restore soil's organic nutrients and can create water in soils. HumiSoil is the answer to improve soil conditions and water hydration, which can significantly improve the yields of organic fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products. Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, welcomes all viewers to visit the Company's website to learn more about SGTM's sustainability products and services. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company, HumiSoil, and other initiatives. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. and VRM BioLogik Group have a strategic relationship and a distribution agreement, whereas SGTM can sell HumiSoil in the North American market. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. - https://mulchmfg.com/ .

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with Alain Ghiai, an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Alain talks with New to The Street's TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about the time expiring on a $725 million class-action suit settlement for end-users data used without permission. Ana asks Alain: "How can Sekur.com safeguard privacy?" Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws, giving its subscribers Swiss privacy protection. Sekur owns and operates its servers with no 3rd party software or contract services. The Company never data mines, sells data, or tracks web activity. A good privacy solution is to subscribe to Sekur.com's SekurMail, SekurMessenger , and SekurVPN , offering individuals, businesses, and governments an encrypted military platform that gives secure and private e-communication transmissions. Alain says that most VPN networks are not as private as one might want to believe, and these service providers use the top three technology open-source platforms for their VPN networks. SekurVPN subscribers will appear as being in Switzerland when online. Limiting one's social media footprint is another proactive step to avoid potential cybersecurity breaches. Hackers target these sites, looking for vulnerabilities. Sekur offers a one-week free service trial, and subscription fees are reasonable afterward. Alain is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings monthly and yearly for any of the Company's service plans . With Sekur's enhanced security features on its services, end-users can significantly minimize a possible cybercriminals attack. Remember: Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/

& http://www.Sekur.com .

About Performance Golf :

Performance Golf is a leading online golf instruction company that provides golfers of all levels with the tools and resources they need to take their game to the next level. Performance Golf aims to help 1 million amateur golfers play the best golf of their lives and enjoy every minute. Everything a golfer needs to reach their full potential is available at Performance Golf, LLC. Play the best golf of your life every day, join Performance Golf - https://www.performancegolf.com/

About Dubbz :

Dubbz's current achievements in bridging esports with Web3 are just the starting point. The evolving Web3 landscape is set to unlock even more monetization opportunities for game developers, and Dubbz intends to remain at the forefront. Dubbz focuses on pioneering solutions that prioritize developers and gamers as technology advances, ensuring everyone benefits from the new possibilities - https://dubbz.com/ and X (formerly Twitter) - https://twitter.com/playdubbz?s=20 .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .



