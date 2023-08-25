Hawaiian Electric STOCK NEWS: Johnson Fistel Announces a Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against Hawaiian Electric (HE)

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP notifies investors of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. ("Hawaiian Electric" or the "Company") (NYSE: HE) a securities class action lawsuit has been filed. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired securities within the class period. Investors who acquired securities during the class period, February 28, 2019 and August 16, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”) are encouraged to review the following information.



Complaint Allegations: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hawaiian Electric's wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (ii) accordingly, despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the Company's inadequate safety protocols and procedures placed Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What can Investors Do: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until October 23, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

