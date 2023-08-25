Renovo Home Partners named to Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2023

Renovo Home Partners named #8 for TOP 500 remodelers and #1 for kitchens in Top Performer Category.

DALLAS, TEXAS, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked Renovo Home Partners as the No. 8 on its 45th annual TOP 500 remodelers and No. 1 for kitchens in the Top Performer category. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest growing companies. In 2023, the TOP 500 represented over $20 billion in remodeling sales volume and nearly two million jobs.

Renovo Home Partners, with a portfolio of leading home improvement companies across the country, was chosen as a 2023 Top 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

Renovo Home Partners’ brands consist of seven leading home improvement companies across the country who are all driven to setting a new standard in home improvement. All these companies have longevity and brand equity in the markets they serve and have independently been selected to be part of the QR Top 500 in previous years. The operating companies in the Renovo Home Partners portfolio include Dreamstyle Remodeling, Alure Home Solutions, Reborn Home Solutions, NEWPRO Home Solutions, Remodel USA, Woodbridge Home Solutions, Minnesota Rusco.

“Based on Qualified Remodeler’s analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty,” says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O’Toole. “These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success.” Additional information on the Top 500 can be found in the July/August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com.

About Renovo Home Partners

Based in Dallas, Texas, Renovo Home Partners is a Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) platform focused on highvolume, quick-turn bath, window, cabinet refacing, siding, roofing, kitchen and other remodeling services to homeowners across the United States. With multiple leading brands under one management team, Renovo Home Partners aims to centralize back-office operations and invest in best-in-class technology capabilities to drive commercial alignment amongst regionally focused businesses and enable cross-selling product offerings at national scale in the near term. With a strong commitment to superior customer service, outstanding product quality, and expert installation, Renovo Home Partners is proud to service its homeowner customer base. For more information, visit the Renovo Home Partner website: www.renovohomepartners.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

