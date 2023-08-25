MetAlert Enters Strategic Collaboration with Next Realm AI to Provide Data Setting the Stage for Predictive Health

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT), a pioneer in location-sensitive health monitoring devices and wearable technology for remote patient monitoring, announces a collaboration with the Next Realm AI Research Lab, an artificial intelligence and data analytics research center located in New York. This alliance involves MetAlert providing invaluable data from its current wearable technology suite to fuel Next Realm AI's research projects. Moreover, MetAlert will offer its expertise, guiding the best methods to harness this data, primarily focusing on location-centric healthcare technology. This partnership aims to sculpt the blueprint for predictive models within the ever evolving and growing to an estimated $62 billion by 2025 wearable health tech sector; and will focus on developing the framework for predictive health models utilizing data securely and privately aggregated from wearable tech devices.



Tom Bustamante, the Founder & CEO of Next Realm AI, shared his excitement, stating, "Collaborating with MetAlert, a brand synonymous with wearable technology and real-time data, represents a big leap towards our shared vision to find predictive patterns that may lead to earlier disease detection, bespoke treatments and eventually, offering a more personalized approach to prolonged, high-quality health."

Patrick Bertagna, the CEO of MetAlert, weighed in: "Post the global pandemic, we've been exploring avenues to help improve and extend quality of life. In this pursuit, AI is seemingly becoming a critical component, but to realize AI's true potential, we need data. We believe data is this era's new oil, and wearable technology is the invaluable vessel that can collect this data in real-time across the globe."

As an official IBM Business Partner, Next Realm AI helps lab members integrate leading-edge AI and data solutions into their business operations. By leveraging Next Realm's expertise, clients can modernize processes, boost efficiency, strengthen security, and deliver greater value to customers - all while driving growth and building value for shareholders. www.nextrealm.ai

About MetAlert, Inc.:

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, distributing, and licensing of products, services, and intellectual property in the wearable technology, personal location, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring business.

MetAlert's versatile solutions meld effortlessly across a gamut of applications—from consumer-focused products to specialized platforms tailored for enterprise and governmental audiences. With years of experience and an extensive patent portfolio, MetAlert is a leading solution provider for consumers/patients afflicted with Alzheimer, dementia, and autism. This market represents approximately 2.9% of the world’s population. The company offers global end-to-end hardware, software, and connectivity solutions, utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technologies, enabling caregivers to track and monitor patients in real time. Known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack. Their flagship product stands as the world's premier invisible wearable monitoring solution, tailor-made for individuals vulnerable to wandering – a boon for caregivers of Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury patients.

MetAlert’s subscription-based business model is built around technology innovation with intellectual property protection. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities, municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. ww w .MetAlert.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expects,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by MetAlert considering its experience and perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that MetAlert believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause MetAlert’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are outlined in MetAlert’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not rely on MetAlert’s forward-looking statements. MetAlert has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Disclaimer: MetAlert does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from this document's content will not infringe the rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by MetAlert.