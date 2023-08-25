Tennessee Titans and Verizon Announce New Partnership To Enhance The Fan Experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tennessee Titans today announced a new partnership with Verizon that will provide connectivity to improve the experience for fans at Nissan Stadium.



As the “Official 5G Network of the Tennessee Titans,” Verizon will provide connectivity engineered to enhance the fan experience – from helping fans communicate inside the stadium to catching and sharing all the action on the field. In addition to launching Accelerated Access , which uses opt-in facial authentication tech to verify identities for access control and accelerated ticketing in near real time, Verizon recently added dozens of 5G Ultra Wideband cell sites at Nissan Stadium, which will provide enhanced wireless performance to customers in the stands starting at regular season games and events this year.

“Fan experience is at the heart of everything we do at Nissan Stadium, and excellent cellular service is a huge part of that,” said Adam Nuse, Titans Chief Revenue Officer. “We are proud to partner alongside Verizon to ensure guests can enjoy every game and event with the assurance of a solid network.”

“Partnering with the Tennessee Titans in Music City is music to our ears,” said Leigh Anne Lanier, Atlantic South Market President for Verizon. “With Verizon’s fast and reliable 5G network solutions, we’ll continue to bolster the experience for fans in the stadium and throughout the Nashville area , as well as provide dependable on-field coach to coach communications for teams on game day.”

Starting this season, Verizon, the NFL’s Official Private Wireless Network for Coach-to-Coach Communications, will deploy a Managed Private Wireless Solution at Nissan Stadium and across all of the other 29 U.S. NFL stadiums. This solution includes full support for coach-to-coach communications on the field and provides the NFL with speed, security and reliability for critical on field coach-to-coach communication.

To help celebrate this partnership and to promote Verizon's new Sunday Ticket offering through YouTube and YouTube TV , Titans quarterback Will Levis will meet fans at Verizon's Cool Springs store (1959 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067) this Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Levis will be on hand to take photos with fans and talk about how Verizon's Sunday Ticket option keeps fans connected to the game and their favorite teams in a way they won't find with any other wireless carrier – with savings of up to $449.

Solutions like Accelerated Access are part of the broader Verizon Business Connected Venue approach, which is rooted in its 5G investment in more than 75 large public venues in the United States, including some of the most iconic major sports and music venues. Verizon brings a mix of public and private network capabilities, a robust technology ecosystem, and 5G partnerships that enable leagues, teams, and stadium operators to create and deliver a first-class fan experience and achieve desired venue operations outcomes. Other examples include autonomous or cashierless retail, and crowd analytics as a service.

