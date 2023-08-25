EU4Environment is looking for a contractor to support environmental impact assessment for Armenia’s Northern River Basin Management Plan

Office International de l’Eau, the implementing partner of the EU-funded programme EU4Environment, is looking for a contractor (individual or legal person) to support the environmental impact assessment of Armenia’s Northern River Basin Management Plan.

The main objective of this assignment is to promote the adoption of the Northern River Basin Management Plan in Armenia by providing expertise and support to the realisation of the Environmental Impact Strategic Assessment and expert examination process.

The contract amount is €12,000. The reports and deliverables are to be submitted in English and Armenian languages.

The deadline for application is 11 September.

The Programme ‘EU4Environment – Water resources and Environmental data’ aims to operationalise several key mechanisms to preserve natural resources, enabling countries’ green growth in line with the European Green Deal and a post-COVID-19 green recovery.

This will contribute towards longer-term environmental, climatic, and socioeconomic resilience, and improved human health and wellbeing.

