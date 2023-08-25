- Docket Number:
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA, Agency, or we) is announcing the availability of a final guidance for industry entitled “Enhanced Drug Distribution Security Requirements Under Section 582(g)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act--Compliance Policies.” This guidance describes FDA’s compliance policies regarding enforcement of requirements for the interoperable, electronic, package level product tracing (referred to as enhanced drug distribution security requirements) under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) that will go into effect on November 27, 2023. FDA believes the compliance policies outlined in this guidance will help supply chain stakeholders, particularly trading partners, by accommodating the additional time that may be needed to continue to develop and refine appropriate systems and processes to conduct interoperable, electronic tracing at the package level, to achieve robust supply chain security under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) while helping ensure continued patient access to prescription drugs.
