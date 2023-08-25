Exploring Cutting-Edge Trends in the USA Percussion Massage Gun Market: 2023-2033 Projections Says FMI
Rising Demand for Wellness: USA Percussion Massage Gun Market Thrives via Spas and Physio Centers, Fueled by Self-Care Focus & InnovationsNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Demand for U.S. Percussion Massage Gun Market is expected to increase from US$ 120.0 Million in 2023 to US$ 184.6 Million by 2033. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033
The increasing trend of individuals focusing on fitness and wellness is paving the way for numerous opportunities within the massage guns market. like it improves health. But massage guns can be expensive for some customers as the cost is high for it. There may also be a change in customer preferences if they are not interested in massage guns, which makes a threat in this market.
As there is growing awareness of the benefits of massage guns, the demand for them is increasing rapidly, creating many opportunities in this market. Nowadays, people are demanding massage guns as with this. They can improve their health and well-being. Also, competitors are implementing new features and technologies from which their customers have various options to select.
Massage guns are available offline and in online markets so that customers can purchase them easily from retail shops or online platforms.
Key Takeaways from the U.S. Percussion Massage Gun Market:
The U.S. percussion massage gun market is expected to grow significantly from US$ 120.0 million in 2023 to US$ 184.6 million by 2033.
The U.S. percussion massage gun market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.
Canada's percussion massage gun market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to the increasing popularity of massage guns among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and people in developing countries who suffer from muscle pain.
The percussion massage gun market in the United Kingdom is expected to grow at a moderate pace in the coming years due to the increasing awareness of the benefits of massage guns, the growing popularity of fitness and wellness among consumers in growing countries, and the rising demand for portable and easy-to-use massage devices.
The percussion massage gun market in Germany is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to the strong economy and the high penetration of e-commerce in developing countries.
The percussion massage gun market in Japan is expected to grow at a moderate pace in the coming years due to the increasing awareness of the benefits of massage guns, the growing popularity of fitness and wellness among consumers in growing countries, and the rising demand for portable and easy-to-use massage devices
Competitors Winning Strategies
Competitors in the U.S. percussion massage gun market are focusing on many strategies like investing in marketing their products to get more customers and make their targeted audience aware of the benefits of massage guns. They are also implementing more technologies and feature that helps customer to get a variety of products with different features so that they can choose which fits perfectly for them.
Therabody, Hyperice, Dr. Ho, Phoenix, Bob & Brad, Breo, Achedaway, and LifePro are some of the leading competitors in the U.S. percussion massage gun market.
Recent Developments
Therabody: Therabody announced its new PRO 4 model. The PRO 4 boasts a more powerful motor, a longer battery life, and a new app that lets users monitor their development.
Hyperice: Hyperice presented their Hypervolt GO model. The Hypervolt GO is a small, lightweight massage gun meant for on-the-go application.
Ho: Dr. Ho's massage guns feature a unique oscillating head, and it is designed to provide deep tissue massage.
Phoenix: Phoenix is famous for its cheap massage guns that give excellent value for money.
Bob and Brad: Bob and Brad developed a massage gun series suited for the ordinary user. Their massage guns are simple to operate and give many settings to select from.
USA Percussion Massage Gun Market Outlook by Category
By Product Type:
Spherical Head
Round/Cylindrical Head
U-Shaped/Double Head
Tower Head
Flat/Wolf Head
Meniscus Head
Thumb Head
Comb Head
Rubble Gas Head
Air Cushion Head
Others
By Application:
Back Massage
Deep Tissue Massage
Large Muscle Group Massage
Neck & Shoulder Massage
Muscle Shaping & Relaxation
Point Massage
Massage for Sensitive Body Parts
Others
By Battery Type:
Rechargeable
Replaceable
By Size:
Small Size/Handheld
Mid-Size/Professional
Large Size/Powerful
By End User:
Athletes
Chiropractor
Fitness Enthusiasts
Expectant Women
Others
By Sales Channel:
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
Specialty Stores
Modern Trade
Independent Departmental Stores
Pharmacy Stores
Online Retailers
Wholesalers/Distributors
Other Sales Channel
