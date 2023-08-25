Lophos Pharmaceuticals Receives Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL) From Health Canada

NAPANEE, Ontario, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lophos Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., has received its Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL) from Health Canada, effective as of August 23, 2023. The Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL) permits Lophos Pharmaceuticals to possess, produce, sell/provide, send, transport and deliver the controlled substances covered by the license, namely mescaline, psilocin and psilocybin.



Claire Stawnyczy, President of Lophos Holdings stated “this monumental achievement marks a pivotal point for Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., empowering the Company to further its dedication to advancing peyote research, development, and cultivation. The attainment of the Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL) stands as a testament to Lophos Pharmaceuticals' unwavering commitment to scientific excellence, ethical practices, and regulatory compliance in controlled substance handling.”

For more information, please visit our website at www.lophos.com or contact us directly via info@lophos.com

Claire Stawnyczy

CEO Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp.

P: 1-833-206-5222

E: info@lophos.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.