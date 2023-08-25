Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,139 in the last 365 days.

Lophos Pharmaceuticals Receives Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL) From Health Canada

NAPANEE, Ontario, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lophos Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., has received its Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL) from Health Canada, effective as of August 23, 2023. The Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL) permits Lophos Pharmaceuticals to possess, produce, sell/provide, send, transport and deliver the controlled substances covered by the license, namely mescaline, psilocin and psilocybin.

Claire Stawnyczy, President of Lophos Holdings stated “this monumental achievement marks a pivotal point for Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., empowering the Company to further its dedication to advancing peyote research, development, and cultivation.   The attainment of the Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL) stands as a testament to Lophos Pharmaceuticals' unwavering commitment to scientific excellence, ethical practices, and regulatory compliance in controlled substance handling.”

For more information, please visit our website at www.lophos.com or contact us directly via info@lophos.com

Claire Stawnyczy
CEO Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp.
P: 1-833-206-5222
E: info@lophos.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lophos Pharmaceuticals Receives Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL) From Health Canada

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more