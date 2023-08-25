Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market is Likely to Reach US$ 4 billion by 2031, Registering a 4.6% CAGR: TMR Report

Mobile crushers and screeners provide numerous benefits, including great mobility, combination flexibility, operation safety, and simplicity of use and maintenance.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for mobile crushers and screeners was estimated to be worth US$ 2.6 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to advance with a 4.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 4 billion .



Portable crushers and screeners are becoming the preferred option of customers due to its compact size, ease of transport, and convenience. At construction and demolition sites, they are mostly employed. These crushers and screeners are becoming more and more popular over their fixed counterparts due to their ability to travel from one location to another using wheels or tracks.

Global Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market: Key Players



Some of the key manufacturers profiled in this report are:

Astec Industries

Keestrack

Komatsu Ltd.

McCloskey International

Metso

Rubble Master

Sandvik

TEREX

Tesab Engineering Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Wirtgen Group



Developments by the key players in the global market for mobile crushers and screeners are:

Market Player Year Key Developments McLanahan Corporation 2022 In Northern Ireland, the company opened a new factory to produce crushing, assessment, and wet processing equipment. Kleemann 2022 The company unveiled the Mobicat MC 110(i) Evo2 jaw crusher with an enhanced diesel-direct drive system as well as an output-dependent fan that boosts cooling capacity and only activates, when necessary.

The demand for crushed stone, gravel, and other aggregates is being fueled by an increase in investment in both residential and commercial properties as well as an increase in the construction of roads, bridges, and highways. In turn, this is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the mobile crushers and screeners market in the near future.

Key Findings of Market Report

The market for mobile crushers and screeners is expanding as there are more large-scale quarry and mining operations.

During the time of forecasting, the industry is anticipated to be dominated by the product type sector of crushers.

From 2023 to 2031, North America is anticipated to hold the greatest share.

Market Trends for Mobile Crushers and Screeners

During the time of forecasting, the industry is anticipated to be dominated by the product type sector of crushers. The segment's expansion may be attributed to the availability of several mobile crusher models, including jaw crushers as well as cone crushers. They work in the mining, mining operations, and construction industries. Primary crushing is done in jaw crushers, while secondary crushing is done in cone crushers. Both crushers come in a variety of capacities.

At the point of extraction, specialized equipment known as portable crushing machines and sieves are employed to crush and filter a variety of materials, including rocks, minerals, and building aggregates. Eliminating the need to transport materials to a fixed processing facility results in cost savings and increased productivity.

The market for mobile crushers and screeners is expanding as there are more large-scale quarry as well as mining operations.



Mobile Crushers and Screeners Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the mobile crushers and screeners market in different regions. These are:

From 2023 to 2031, North America is anticipated to hold the majority of the share. The region's two biggest markets for mobile crushers and screeners are the United States and Canada.

The development of the infrastructure, mining, and construction industries in North America is raising the market figures for mobile crushers and screeners.

During the projection period, it is anticipated that mobile crushers and screeners would find attractive markets in Europe and Asia Pacific.



Global Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market Segmentation

By Product Type Crushers Jaw Crushers Single Toggle Double Toggle Cones Single Cylinder Multi Cylinder Impact Crushers Horizontal Shaft Impact Vertical Shaft Impact Roll Crushers Single Roll Double Roll Triple Roll Quad Roll Screeners Trommel Vibrating Disc Grizzly Others (Revolving and Banana, etc.)

By Operation Tracked Electric Non-electric Wheel Electric Non-electric

By Output Potential Below 200 stph 200 - 300 stph 300 - 400 stph 400 - 500 stph Above 500 stph

By Transport Weight Below 50,000 lbs 50,000 to 1,00,000 lbs 1,00,000 to 1,50,000 lbs Above 1,50,000 lbs

By Application Aggregate Mining Construction Demolition Mineral Processing Others

By Distribution Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sale

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



