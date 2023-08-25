Refinish Paint Market to Exceed USD11.2 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% Says Transparency Market Research

Increase in cases of road accidents, aging vehicles, and rise in demand for vehicle customization and growing automotive repair and maintenance industry is likely to boost the refinish paints industry in the next few years.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global refinish paint market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 11.2 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for refinish paint is expected to close at US$ 7.7 billion.



The rapid growth in the automotive industry and the increasing number of vehicles on the road globally leads to a higher demand for refinish paints to repair and restore vehicles after accidents or wear and tear.

Download Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=55602

Competitive Landscape

The refinish paint market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global refinish paint market report:

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Sherwin-Williams Company

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

NIPSEA Group

KCC Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Noroo Paint & Coatings Co Ltd

Alps Coating Sdn Bhd

HMG Paints Limited

KAPCI Coating

Key Developments in the Refinish Paint Market

In 2021, Axalta Coatings launched a novel range of coatings, which are specially designed for electric vehicles. These coatings provide better advantages, including durability, safety, enhanced performance, and some other

Coatings launched a novel range of coatings, which are specially designed for electric vehicles. These coatings provide better advantages, including durability, safety, enhanced performance, and some other Nippon Paint’s SolaReflect Cool Paint Series which can cool housing estates by up to two degrees Celsius will be piloted as part of Singapore’s Housing and Development Board’s 10-year plan to make towns more liveable and sustainable.

SolaReflect Cool Paint Series which can cool housing estates by up to two degrees Celsius will be piloted as part of Singapore’s Housing and Development Board’s 10-year plan to make towns more liveable and sustainable. In February 2023- Kansai Helios Coatings GmbH has completed its acquisition of CWS Lackfabrik GmbH.



Increased rates of accidents and collisions are common occurrences, necessitating repairs that often involve repainting damaged areas of vehicles using refinish paints

Increasing consumer preferences for maintaining the appearance of their vehicles, as well as trends in vehicle customization, contribute to the demand for refinish paints.

Increasing disposable income levels and increased spending on vehicle aesthetics and repairs, including refinishing, to boost the market demand. The increasing requirement for timely servicing of vehicles can also increase sales of refinish paints.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the refinish paint market was valued at US$ 7.4 billion

By product type, the solvent-based paint segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period, as it is a traditional choice for automotive refinish due to its excellent durability, glossy finish, and fast drying times

Based on material, the polyurethane segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on application, the passenger vehicles segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Get Exclusive Discount on Refinish Paint Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=55602

Refinish Paint Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing trend of vehicle customization and increasing sales of various pre-owned vehicles is expected to provide growth opportunities for refinish paint market

Increasing rates of accidents in developing economies and the adoption of some innovative technologies are projected to boost sales of refinish paints.

Manufacturers are investing in research and development and producing advanced color-matching technology that accurately matches the color of a damaged vehicle, ensuring a seamless finish after repairs.



Refinish Paint Market

North America is expected to account for a significant market share in refinish paint market owing to the presence of a mature automotive market with a significant number of vehicles on the road leading to a steady demand for refinish paints. Increasing consumer awareness and increasing demand for sustainable and environment-friendly paints in the automobile industry are serving as key factors in creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the industry.

Asia Pacific dominates the global refinish paint business. Increasing disposable incomes and increased interest in vehicle customization and upgrades, drive demand for refinish paints, in the region. Increasing demand for refinish paint in automotive repair centers and body shops for vehicle refinishing, drive the market growth.

Refinish Paint Market – Key Segments

By Material

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Epoxy

Alkyd-based

Nitrocellulose

Others

By Coat Type

Clearcoat

Basecoat

Topcoat

Primer

Others



By Product Type

Solvent-based

Water-based

By Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Place an Order Copy of Refinish Paint Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=55602<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com