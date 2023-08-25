Prebiotics Ingredients Market Size worth $10.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global prebiotics ingredients market size is projected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2027

Chicago, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The prebiotic ingredients market is projected to reach a value of USD 6.3 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2023. The market is driven by the increasing demand for functional foods and beverages, rising awareness about the health benefits of prebiotics, and growing research and development activities in the food and beverage industry.





Prebiotics are non-digestible foods that promote good intestinal bacteria growth and/or activity in the colon by stimulating one or more of them. They are a type of dietary fiber that acts as food for the beneficial bacteria in the gut. Prebiotics can help to improve gut health, boost the immune system, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Prebiotic Ingredients Market”.

351 - Tables

52 - Figures

261 - Pages

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments covered Offering, Application, Deployment mode, Organization size, Vertical Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Companies covered Major Vendors - Beneo (Germany), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Friesland Campina (Netherlands), Ingredion (US), Samyang Corp (South Korea), Beghin Meiji (France), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Yakult (Japan), Kerry PLC (Ireland), Fronterra Ltd. (New Zealand), Royal Cosun (Netherlands), Roquette Freres (France), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Taiyo International Inc. (US), Alland & Robert (France), Nexira (France), Prenexus Health (US), Vitalus Nutrition Inc. (Canada), and Clasado Ltd. (UK), Amway

Brand differentiation: Prebiotic ingredients can be used to differentiate a brand from its competitors. By adding prebiotic ingredients to their products, businesses can position themselves as being more health-conscious and offer products that are better for the gut. This can be a valuable way to attract and retain customers.

New product development: Prebiotic ingredients can be used to develop new and innovative products. For example, a food manufacturer could develop a new line of yogurt that contains prebiotic ingredients to appeal to consumers who are looking to improve their gut health. This could be a successful way to enter a new market or expand into a new segment.

Market expansion: Prebiotic ingredients can be used to expand into new markets. For example, a dietary supplement company could develop new products that contain prebiotic ingredients for sale in international markets. This could be a way to reach new customers and grow the business.

Increased sales: Prebiotic ingredients can help to increase sales of products. Studies have shown that consumers are more likely to purchase products that contain prebiotic ingredients. This is because consumers are increasingly aware of the health benefits of prebiotics. By adding prebiotic ingredients to their products, businesses can increase sales and boost their bottom line.

The global prebiotic ingredients market is segmented by type, application, source, and region. By type, the market is segmented into oligosaccharides, inulin, and polydextrose. Oligosaccharides are the most common type of prebiotic and are found naturally in fruits, vegetables, and grains. Inulin is a type of fructan that is extracted from chicory root. Polydextrose is a synthetic prebiotic that is made from glucose.

By application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. The food & beverages segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market. Prebiotics are used in a variety of food products, such as yogurt, cereals, and dairy products. They are also used in functional beverages, such as sports drinks and energy drinks.

By source, the market is segmented into roots, grains, and vegetables. Roots are the leading source of prebiotics, followed by grains and vegetables. The roots segment is expected to continue to be the leading segment during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for prebiotics from emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for prebiotic ingredients, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for functional foods and beverages in the region.

The major players in the prebiotic ingredients market include BENEO, DuPont, Cosucra, Ingredion, and Nexira. These companies are engaged in research and development activities to develop new prebiotic ingredients and expand their product portfolios. They are also investing in marketing and promotional activities to increase awareness about the health benefits of prebiotics.

