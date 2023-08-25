Consolidated Water to Present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference, September 21, 2023

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has been invited to attend the Janney Water Utilities Conference being held virtually on September 21, 2023.



Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart, is scheduled to meet with institutional analysts and investors in one-on-one virtual meetings on Thursday, September 21.

He will review the drivers behind the company’s 110% increase in revenue to $44.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.47 for the second quarter of 2023. He will also discuss how the $350 million in major multi-year projects the company secured over the last 18 months will have an increasing positive impact on earnings in future quarters.

Consolidated Water recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a $204 million contract to design, build, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Consolidated Water, please contact your Janney representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is a leading financial services firm dedicated to putting client needs first. Janney provides advice to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The firm is an independently operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit www.janney.com.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, builds and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, builds and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, build, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.



The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com .

