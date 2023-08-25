Joel Porter Releases Introspective and Revealing Folk Album ‘A Costly Collection’

Share This Article

NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative-Folk Artist, Composer, and Producer, Joel Porter has recently released his latest album, 'A Costly Collection'. The title of the album is a fitting description of the difficult, challenging path that Porter had to traverse in order to bring his work to fruition. The album is characterized by Porter's unique style, which features rich, sweeping harmonic landscapes, soulful melodies, and deeply personal tales that are both introspective and confessional. Each song is a profound exploration of the human experience, delving into the complexities of love, loss, and everything in between. Porter has created a work of art that is sure to stand the test of time. ‘A Costly Collection’ is a must-listen for fans of folk and alternative folk music. LISTEN TO THE ALBUM HERE “All of these songs were born from a dark place,” says Porter. “But they serve as evidence that hope remains.” Porter further explains that his album explores the concept of duality, as he sees himself not as a single entity, but as a collection of many things. “One of the main thematic concepts that came from this process was the idea that I am not just ‘one thing’… but rather a spectrum of many things… and within that spectrum lives duality…. and the realization that ‘good and evil’ are real and capable of existing in the same space inside my heart and mind.”‘A Costly Collection’ delves into the intricate workings of the human psyche and the timeless quest for self-discovery. The album’s title track and opener finds Porter ready to reveal some of his most personal introspective findings, “I am a simple collector / Here lay the sum of my finds / Parts of me so long forgotten and heavy / Carried through Year 29 // Oh I think I can bear this / Oh I’m ready to share it / Oh the costly collection / My costly collection.” Pulsing with deep emotion and a felt sense of longing, this body of work is at once intimate and expansive.The 9-track project was produced by Eric Hillman (Foreign Fields, Hembree, Boom Forest) in the small organic farming town of Viroqua, Wisconsin. All of the songs featured on the album were written by Porter and feature Nate Babbs on drums, Isaac Flynn (Hembree) on bass, IMOGEN and Shoshanna Bohlen as vocalists, and a small choir directed by the songwriter’s father, Dr. Tom Porter. The record was mixed in Chippewa Falls, WI by Zach Hanson (Bon Iver, Gordi, The Staves, Siv Jakobsen) and mastered by Taylor Deupree. Glide Magazine said of the new material, “As if sonically picking up where Sufjan Stevens’ ‘Carrie and Lowell’ left off, Joel Porter’s [music] comes in as a whisper that slyly demands an increasing amount of attention as it evolves until it becomes the loudest and most compelling voice in the room.”Over the course of his career, Porter has had the pleasure of working with renowned artists such as Foreign Fields, Hembree, Matthew And The Atlas, and Boom Forest. His musical compositions have been prominently showcased on a national level. Notably, his song "Hymn" was featured in the CW original television series ‘The 100,’ while "St. Anthony" was included in the video game ‘Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story.’ Porter has also independently and organically accumulated over 7.5 million streams to date. LISTEN TO ‘A COSTLY COLLECTION’ on your favorite streaming platform now and visit www.joelportermusic.com for more information.

