Cloud Storage Gateway Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Amazon Web Services, Ctera Networks, Emc, Emulex

The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Cloud Storage Gateway Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Amazon Web Services (United States), Ctera Networks Corporation (New York), Emc Corporation (United States), Emulex Corporation (United States), Hewlett-Packard (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Nasuni (United States), Netapp (United States), Maldivica (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cloud Storage Gateway market to witness a CAGR of 30.11% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market Breakdown by Application (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Others) by Type (Virtual Cloud Storage Gateway Appliances, Physical Cloud Storage Gateway Appliances, Others) by End User (Retail, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Government, Education, Other) by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Cloud Storage Gateway market size is estimated to increase by USD 18.3 Billion at a CAGR of 30.11% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.56 Billion.
The Cloud Storage Gateway Market refers to the sector within the information technology industry that deals with the development, deployment, and management of solutions known as cloud storage gateways. Cloud storage gateways are hybrid cloud solutions that provide a bridge between on-premises data storage infrastructure and cloud-based storage services. These gateways enable organizations to integrate their existing data storage environments with cloud storage platforms, offering benefits such as scalability, cost-efficiency, and enhanced data management.
• Increasing Demand to Integrate Local Object Storage with Cloud Storage System
• Increasing Government Spending on Information Communication Technology in Key Countries
• Data Security and Compliance Concern Hinder the Cloud Storage Gateway Market
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Cloud Storage Gateway matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.
Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Cloud Storage Gateway report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.
• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Cloud Storage Gateway market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
