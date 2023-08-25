Glycol Antifreeze Market likely to Reach US$ 9.7 billion by 2031, Garnering a 6.5% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

One of the main drivers of the global antifreeze market's growth is the widespread use of glycol antifreeze in cars. To prevent pipes from freezing, glycol antifreeze is also utilized in closed-loop water systems.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for glycol antifreeze was estimated to be worth US$ 5.5 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to advance with a 6.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 9.7 billion .



HVAC systems, which are major energy users in buildings and industrial settings, may be made more energy-efficient by using glycol antifreeze. It provides effective heat transmission from sources to targeted regions by optimizing heat transfer. This accelerates temperature onset while reducing energy consumption. Glycol antifreeze maintains constant temperatures, limiting energy loss brought on by system variations and lowering the need for frequent changes. This combined effect is in line with initiatives to save costs and promote sustainability.

Download Sample PDF Brochure at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85792

Global Glycol Antifreeze Market: Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers profiled in this report are:

Dow

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

BASF SE

ADM

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ExxonMobil Corporation

Total S.A.

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

LUKOIL

Petronas

Others



Developments by the key players in the global market for glycol antifreeze are:

Prestone Products Corporation and North American Lubricants (NAL) partnered strategically to sell NAL's automotive as well as heavy-duty antifreeze/coolants and chemicals. According to estimates, NAL sells Prestone antifreeze/coolants via its national distributor network, installed retail customers, and national fleet clients across the country. NAL would provide Prestone's Prime automobile brand and command heavy-duty antifreeze/coolants as an addition to its premium lubricants range.



During the winter, glycol antifreeze protects parts, pipelines, and valves from damage brought on by the cold. Over time, its corrosion inhibitors insulate system components, reducing the likelihood of leaks and pricey failures. The end result of an all-encompassing protection strategy is reduced downtime, which promotes continuous operation—vital for essential applications.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The development of contemporary HVAC systems is supported by the emergence of glycol antifreeze as a critical solution to lower energy consumption, comply with environmental standards, and ensure flawless operations.

Type-wise, the glycol antifreeze market is dominated by the ethylene glycol sector.

In 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for over 42% of the worldwide glycol antifreeze market.

The second-largest portion of the global glycol antifreeze market is held by Europe.

Market Trends For Glycol Antifreeze

The ethylene glycol sector commands a substantial market share for glycol antifreeze due to its good freeze protection capabilities and relatively cheap cost in comparison to other glycols. Antifreeze with an ethylene glycol basis is often utilized in a variety of settings, such as HVAC systems, industry, and automobiles.

Water's freezing point is lowered by ethylene glycol, permitting antifreeze solutions to stay liquid even at very low temperatures. This is essential to avoid damage, breaks down, and system failures caused by the freezing and expansion of water-based fluids within cooling systems.

Get Exclusive Discount on Glycol Antifreeze Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=85792

Glycol Antifreeze Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the glycol antifreeze market in different regions. These are:

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant portion of the global market in 2022 as a result of the region's quick growth in industrialization, urbanization, and expansion of the automotive and manufacturing industries in nations like China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The region's usage of glycol antifreeze is influenced by the rise in vehicle demand and the development of infrastructure.

The second-largest portion of the global glycol antifreeze market is anticipated to be held by Europe. The region's demand for glycol antifreeze is influenced by a number of factors, including the existence of well-established industrial sectors and strong automotive industries in nations like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Another sizable market for glycol antifreeze is North America. The region receives cold weather, especially in the northern states as well as provinces, which raises the demand for antifreeze products in transportation and industrial settings.

The market for glycol antifreeze is anticipated to expand slowly in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East during the forecast period.

Global Glycol Antifreeze Market Segmentation

Type Ethylene Glycol Propylene Glycol Diethylene Glycol Others

Technology Inorganic additive technology (IAT) Organic acid technology (OAT) Nitrated organic acid technology (NOAT) Hybrid organic acid technology (HOAT) Others

Application Engine Coolant HVAC System Marine Antifreeze Hydraulic Equipment Gas Dehydration Fluid Others

End-use Automotive Industrial Marine Mining Energy and Power Others

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





Place an Order Copy of Glycol Antifreeze Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85792<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com