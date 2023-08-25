Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. Awarded Top Cancer Immunotherapy Solutions Provider 2023

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc (OTCQB:OTLC) ("Oncotelic", the "Company" or "We" or “Our”), announced today it was featured in Life Sciences Review, Cancer Immunology Edition and has been awarded a Top Cancer Immunotherapy Solutions Provider 2023 with other aluminous organizations. This edition features the Company’s science and planned clinical trials across multiple oncology indications and promising therapeutics.



https://www.lifesciencesreview.com/oncotelic

“For over 35 years, I have focused on the clinical research and development of immunotherapy, for various oncology indications, and working with many of the Centers of Excellence and key opinion leaders. This has given me the opportunity to focus on the treatment of patients, which is my passion. I am honored for the recognition for both Oncotelic and me personally,” said Dr. Anthony Maida, Chief Clinical Officer - Translational Medicine.

About Dr. Anthony Maida

Dr. Maida, an expert in immuno-oncology, currently serves as Chief Clinical Officer – Translation Medicine and is also a Board Member of Oncotelic. Prior to joining Oncotelic, Dr. Maida served as a Senior Vice President at Northwest Biotherapeutics. Prior to joining Northwest Dr. Maida served as Vice President, Clinical Research and General Manager, Oncology, World-wide at PharmaNet, Inc. Prior to joining PharmaNet Dr. Maida served as Chairman, Founder and Director of BioConsul Drug Development Corporation and Principal of Anthony Maida Consulting International, servicing pharmaceutical firms, venture capital, hedge funds and Wall Street. Dr. Maida’s skill set includes the leading execution and oversight of research, clinical and scientific development, regulatory and manufacturing for the development of various oncology immunotherapies, finance, and operations,. Over the past 25 years Dr. Maida has served in a number of executive roles, including, Chairman, CEO, COO, CSO, CFO and business development. Over recent years Dr. Maida has raised, or assisted in financings, nearly $200 million for emerging biotechnology companies. Dr. Maida serves as an advisor, consultant and technical analyst for CMX Capital, LLC, Sagamore Bioventures, Roaring Fork Capital, Toucan Capital, North Sound Capital, The Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation and vFinance; the later three companies are located on the East Coast. Additionally, Dr. Maida has been retained by Abraxis BioScience, Inc., Northwest BioTherapeutics, Inc. and Takeda Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Osaka, Japan). Dr. Maida holds a Ph.D. in Immunology, a B.A. degree in Biology, a B.A. Degree in History, a MBA and a MA in toxicology. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the American Association for Cancer Research

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic has rare pediatric designation for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (“DIPG” through OT-101) through its 45% joint venture, GMP Biotechnology Limited, melanoma (through CA4P), and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (“AML” through OXi 4503). Oncotelic also acquired PointR Data Inc. in November 2019 to build an AI driven biotechnology company. Further, Oncotelic acquired AL-101, during the 4th quarter of 2021, for the intranasal delivery of apomorphine. We intend to develop AL-101 for the treatment of Parkinson Disease, erectile dysfunction, female sexual disorder and hypoactive sexual desire disorder. All these ailments have a very large population suffering from them and there is a need for treatments for each. For more information on AL-101, refer to our Annual Report on form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 19, 2023.

Oncotelic's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "expect", "anticipate" "hope", "vision", "optimism", "design", "exciting", "promising", "will", "conviction", "estimate," "intend," "believe", "quest for a cure of cancer", "innovation-driven", "paradigm-shift", "high scientific merit", "impact potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans related to the operations of the JV, taking the JV into an initial public offering or the success thereof, the progress, timing of clinical development, scope and success of future clinical trials, the reporting of clinical data for the company's product candidates and the potential use of the company's product candidates to treat various cancer indications as well as obtaining required regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials and upon granting of approval by the regulatory agencies, the successful marketing of the products; building and the success of our nanoparticle platform and the related success of launching the platform, the success of the launch of a company with a DAO infrastructure, the success of the entity and the plans surrounding the pet and animal health, the ability for the Company to register the tokens of Pet2Dao, the actual filing of a registration statement and approval of the tokens as registrable securities with the SEC through a registration statement, the ability of the tokens to be tradable or any value such tokens may have if they become tradable.. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements or may not occur at all. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes, taking the Company or its affiliates through initial public offerings. These risks are not exhaustive, the company faces known and unknown risks, including the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 19, 2023 and in the company's other periodic filings. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.