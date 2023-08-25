Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,262 in the last 365 days.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Increases Dividend Rate on Series B Preferred to 5.20% and Announces Additional Put Date

RYE, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE American: GLU) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce an increase in the annual dividend rate on the Fund’s Series B Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred”), to 5.20%, effective September 26, 2023 for the quarterly dividend payable on December 26, 2023.

The Board also approved an additional put date on December 26, 2024.

The Series B Preferred may be put back to the Fund at the liquidation preference of $50.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends, during the 60-day period prior to December 26, 2023, and now it has a second put date on December 26, 2024. Currently the Series B Preferred becomes perpetual after December 26, 2023, and is callable any time thereafter. Now, the Series B Preferred will become PERPETUAL after the additional put date of December 26, 2024.

The Series B Preferred Shares, which trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “GLU Pr B”, were issued on December 19, 2018 at $50.00 per share.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. More information regarding this and other information about the Fund is available by calling 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554), visiting www.gabelli.com, or emailing ClosedEnd@gabelli.com.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $149 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to seek a consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on tax-advantaged dividend income under current tax law. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE American – GLU PrB
CUSIP – 36242L303

For information:
Adam Tokar
(914) 457-1079


Primary Logo

You just read:

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Increases Dividend Rate on Series B Preferred to 5.20% and Announces Additional Put Date

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more