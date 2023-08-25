Low Ticket Alert as Nashville’s AB Block Party Reveals Set Times, Full Lineup for Labor Day Festival
The all-day AB Block Party adds Jake & Shelby, The Chattahoochies to the music lineup led by headliner Joy Oladokun, plus a full slate of comedians.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville’s nearly sold-out AB Block Party has just announced the set times for its full day of multi-genre music in Hillsboro Village on September 4, plus a newly revealed lineup of comedians.
The inaugural Labor Day festival’s music stage begins at 1pm with Nashville local Leon Majcen. In addition to the other previously announced performers, duo Jake & Shelby (4:45pm) and trio The Chattahoochies (3:15pm) have also joined the bill. Headliner Joy Oladokun, the critically-acclaimed Nashville folk-pop singer/songwriter, wraps up the event with a set that begins at 9:45pm. The full rundown of set times are below.
Additionally, the comedy stage will feature Joshua Black, Chance Willie, Rhonda Sweat, Brad Sativa, Zac Townsend, Corey Perry, Connor Larsen, and Fiona Cauley. Nashville mayoral candidate Freddie O’Connell will do a special DJ set, and WKRN anchor Blake Eason will serve as emcee.
Produced by AB Hillsboro Village co-owners Marcie Allen and Derek Van Mol, the all-ages AB Block Party will take place in the historic Belcourt Theatre’s parking lot at 2102 Belcourt Avenue. The festival is free, with a suggested donation of $20 to support the Belcourt Theatre’s ongoing mission to provide independent cinema and arts education. Only a few tickets remain at AnzieBlue.com, and they are required for entry even if you opt not to donate.
The AB Block Party will also feature food trucks and many vendors from around the city. Nashville’s independent radio station, Lightning 100, is the event’s media partner.
AB BLOCK PARTY SET TIMES
Joy Oladokun — 9:45-11pm
Daniel Nunnelee — 8:45-9:30pm
Southern Avenue — 7:45-8:30pm
Brooke Alexx — 7-7:30pm
Grace Bowers — 6:15-6:45pm
Sophia Scott — 5:30-6pm
Jake & Shelby — 4:45-5:15pm
Paul McDonald — 4-4:30pm
The Chattahoochies — 3:15-3:45pm
Denitia — 2:30-3pm
Jack Schneider — 1:45-2:15pm
Leon Majcen — 1-1:30pm
ABOUT AB HILLSBORO VILLAGE:
Located in the heart of Hillsboro Village, AB (formerly the restaurant Anzie Blue) is a 4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Marcie and Derek Van Mol, catering to locals and designed by Savage Interior Design to inspire creativity. With a capacity of 250, AB is equipped to host a variety of events — from live music to comedy shows and beyond — that appeal to Nashville locals.
For press, sponsor, or vendor inquiries for the AB Block Party, please email Derek@AnzieBlue.com
For more information about AB Hillsboro Village, visit AnzieBlue.com.
Derek Van Mol
AB Hillsboro Village
Derek@AnzieBlue.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok