Global Dietary Fibers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors”

Dietary Fibers Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Dietary Fibers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the dietary fibers market size is predicted to reach $13.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The growth in the dietary fibers market is due to increased demand for functional food. North America region is expected to hold the largest dietary fibers market share. Major players in the dietary fibers market include ADM, Lonza, Roquette Frères, Emsland Group, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Kerry Inc., The Green Labs LLC, Nexira, Ingredion Incorporated.

Dietary Fibers Market Segments

• By Product: Soluble dietary fibers, Insoluble dietary fibers

• By Raw Material: Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Legumes, Nuts and Seeds

• By Application: Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global dietary fibers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dietary fibers refer to a class of plant chemicals that cannot be completely digested in the human stomach. These are used to provide mass to the diet and help in weight control.

