Humanify confirms Pre Series Funding to accelerate game-changing user insights platform, backed by Godrej & Boyce.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Humanify Technologies, a tech startup committed to building a human centric world, recently closedits Pre Series Round led by Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group. Theinvestment is expected to boost Humanify’s unique insight generation platform, leveraging currentadvancements in AI and deep-tech."We are excited to welcome Godrej & Boyce to Humanify. The trust shown by our investors reinforcesthe potential of our game changing technology platform" said Geetika Kambli, Founder Director,Humanify. “Humanify is committed to creating a more human centered world by offering intuitive andpowerful ways for teams to understand their users, and build successful products in a fraction of theusual cost and time.”On World Market Research Day this May, Humanify launched a platform that connects teams directlyto their customers, to watch their experiences live. By using technology to break down unstructuredconversations and observations, the platform offers a research report in a matter of hours. Moreover,the technology offers a much richer and complex assessment by tracking real user behaviour, which ismuch more reliable than current traditional methods.“At Godrej & Boyce, we are committed to building differentiated experiences that help us engage andcommunicate better with our consumers. Over the years, we have embraced technology to deliver onthis promise. As we continue our journey towards being a customer focused organisation, we areexcited to partner with the team at Humanify to accelerate and scale a new age way to assess users”,says Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, Godrej & Boyce.The founding team of Humanify has decades of proven, prior experience in both user research andtechnology, demonstrating confidence in taking the lead to reshape the category of user insights. Theplatform, Explorastory, is currently available on PlayStore and AppStore.About HumanifyHumanify is a company committed to building a more human centered world by leveraging technology.Our first product Explorastory, is a B2B SaaS platform that aims to disrupt the research categoryusing deep tech, offering user insights at a fraction of the usual cost and time. SeeAbout Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.Godrej & Boyce (‘G&B’), a Godrej Group company, was founded in 1897, and has contributed toIndia’s journey of self-reliance through manufacturing. G&B patented the world’s first springless lockand since then, has diversified into 14 businesses across various sectors from Security, Furniture,Aerospace to Infrastructure and Defence. Godrej is one of India’s most trusted brands serving over1.1bn customers worldwide daily. For more information, visit www.godrej.com