Global Dental Aligners Market to Worth US$ 11.3 Billion by 2031| Transparency Market Research Inc.

One important aspect that is anticipated to boost the worldwide market share for dental aligners throughout the forecast period is the increase in the occurrence of dental malocclusions on a global scale

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for dental aligners was valued at US$ 4.6 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to advance with a steady 8.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 11.3 billion.



Misaligned teeth, also known as malocclusion, are one of the most common dental problems in the world. In the near future, it is projected that the growing number of persons with malocclusions would have a substantial negative influence on the growth of the worldwide dental aligners market. In many nations, epidemiology and evaluation of the use of orthodontic aligners are of utmost relevance.

The main purpose of dental aligners is to correct malocclusions. It is anticipated that the prevalence of malocclusion instances would increase globally, fueling demand for orthodontic aligner treatments and driving growth in the global market for dental aligners.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=82815

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 4.6 Bn Estimated Value US$ 11.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 8.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 175 Pages Market Segmentation Product, Material, Age Group, End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Align Technology, Inc., Envista Holding Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Corporation, Argen Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., OraPharma, Ormco Corporation, TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Key Findings of Market Report

There has been a significant rise in demand for personalized dental aligners, particularly among teenagers.

During the projection period, the clear aligners product category is expected to rule the worldwide market.

In 2021, the adult market segment had a market share of about 60.0% of dental aligners.

In 2021, the orthodontics sector had the most market share.

The market for dental aligners in North America is expected to grow over the projected period.



Market Trends for Dental Aligners

Based on age groups, the industry has been segmented into adults and teenagers. In 2021, the adult market category had a larger market share. During the projection period, it is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR. The segment is anticipated to grow as malocclusion in adults becomes more common.

During the projected period, the teenager’s category is predicted to grow at a CAGR that is somewhat higher.

The global market has been divided into general dentists and orthodontists based on end-user. In 2021, the orthodontics sector had an enormous market share. Throughout the projection period, the category is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR.



For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=82815<ype=S

Dental Aligners Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the dental aligners market in different regions. They are:

The market for dental aligners in North America is predicted to grow over the course of the forecast period due to the rising frequency of malocclusion in the area. Advantageous reimbursement practices are promoting market expansion in North America.

The market for dental aligners in the United States is projected to increase in value at a noteworthy CAGR of over 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. This may be attributed to the rise in malocclusion prevalence, the rise in dental care spending, and the explosive growth in dental aligner usage across the nation.

The dental aligner market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a booming CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period due to the rising demand for clear aligners in the region's growing economies, including India and China.



Global Dental Aligners Market: Key Players

As per Transparency Market Research’s report, the global market for dental aligners is fragmented globally, with a large number of notable competitors owning most of the share.

Some of the significant market players are:

Institut Straumann AG,

Dentsply Sirona,

Argen Corporation,

Henry Schein, Inc.,

OraPharma,

Envista Holding Corporation,

Ormco Corporation,

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

To launch cutting-edge items on the market, these businesses are making large investments in research and development efforts.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for dental aligners are:

Market Player Year Key Developments OraPharma 2022 The OraFit Custom Clear Aligner System, which is meant to treat malocclusion, went on sale in the United States in 2022, according to a company statement.

The product is utilized to correct permanently crooked or mismatched teeth through orthodontic therapy.. Ormco Corporation 2022 The 13th release of Spark Clear Aligners was available globally.

The device contains features including integrated hooks, truRoot, as well as real-time approval to improve treatment planning and efficiency.

Request for Customization and Redefine Expectations: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=82815

Global Dental Aligners Market Segmentation

Product Braces Clear Aligners

Material Metal Polyurethane Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol Acrylic Resin Others

Age Group Adults Teenagers

End-user General Dentists Orthodontists

Region North America Latin America Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read More Related Reports:

Demand for Dental Plaster - Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

Dental 3D Printing Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact: