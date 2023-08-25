Smoke Evacuation Systems Market on Track to Attain US$ 298.8 Million by 2031, Fueled by a 6.6% CAGR – Transparency Market Research Inc.

Surgeons can deliver better patient outcomes because to the use of cutting-edge surgical technology, the shift toward robots and highly precise instruments, and the development of less invasive procedures. This raises the need for smoke evacuators in medical facilities and operating rooms.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for smoke evacuation systems was projected to have a market value worth US$ 158.5 million in 2021. The market is anticipated to advance with a 6.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to reach US$ 298.8 million.



Numerous orthopedic injuries, disorders, and trauma affect a considerable portion of the population in developing nations like India, China, and Brazil. This is anticipated to support market growth throughout the forecast period. The hazards and duration of recuperation are decreased with minimally invasive procedures.

The market for smoke evacuation systems is expected to experience substantial expansion due to developments in minimally invasive surgery and the rise of medical tourism from developing nations.

The market for smoke evacuation systems is being driven by an increase in elective operations and the availability of cutting-edge solutions. The business is also predicted to benefit from an increase in medical travel to developing nations and a growth in the need for hospital emergency rooms.

It is projected that throughout the projection period, market growth would be constrained by high device costs and strict government restrictions relating to product approval. To address the growing demand, manufacturers are concentrating on the creation of affordable solutions.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 158.5 Mn Estimated Value US$ 298.8 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.6% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 175 Pages Market Segmentation Product, Application, End-user Regions Covered North America,Latin America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa Companies Covered CONMED Corporation,Ecolab Inc.,Ethicon Inc.,Medline,Medtronic,Olympus,Pall Corporation,STERIS,Stryker,Symmetry Surgical Inc.,TEKNO-MEDICAL,Utah Medical Products Inc.,Zimmer Biomet

Key Findings of the Market Report

By product, the smoke evacuation systems category retained a considerable proportion in 2021.

By application, the laparoscopic procedures market for smoke evacuation systems was the largest in the world in 2021.

In terms of end-user, over the forecast period, the hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to hold a sizable market share for smoke evacuation systems.

During the projected period, North America is expected to lead the worldwide market.

Market Trends for Smoke Evacuation Systems

In terms of end-user, over the forecast period, the hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to hold a sizable market share for smoke evacuation systems. Any healthcare system must have hospitals as a necessary component. A sizeable amount of the entire cost of healthcare goes toward hospital expenses, which have been increasing quickly over the past several years.

In hospitals and clinics, smoke evacuation systems are designed for continuous use in operating rooms. During the forecast period, an increase in the number of surgical operations, like orthopedic surgery, general surgery, and cosmetic surgery, is anticipated to drive the hospitals segment.

In terms of application, the laparoscopic operations sector ruled the market for smoke evacuation systems in 2021. Laparoscopic surgery uses a laparoscope, a narrow rod with a camera attached, to see the pelvic and abdominal spaces through small keyhole incisions.

Faster recovery and better patient outcomes have been attributed to this minimally invasive surgical method. Compared to an open cholecystectomy, laparoscopic cholecystectomy produced less smoke-related particulates.

Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the Smoke Evacuation Systems market in different regions. These are:

During the projected period, North America is expected to lead the worldwide market. Increases in the use of minimally invasive or non-invasive surgical procedures and the frequency of chronic ailments in the area are what are driving the market in that area.

The increase in orthopedic and open operations in the United States is anticipated to boost sales in North America.

The expansion of the smoke evacuation systems market in Asia Pacific is being driven by an increase in medical tourism and the availability of more cutting-edge treatment alternatives. The region's developing nations are concentrating on creating an advanced healthcare infrastructure while maintaining costs low. In the next years, it is anticipated that government initiatives to facilitate medical travel and enhance the quality of care would support market development in the area.



Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Key Players

There are just a few major competitors in the fragmented market for smoke evacuation systems. Prominent manufacturers use mergers and acquisitions as well as product portfolio expansion as essential tactics.

The leading companies in the market are CONMED Corporation, Ecolab, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Medline, Medtronic, Olympus, Pall Corporation, STERIS, Stryker, Symmetry Surgical Inc., TEKNO-MEDICAL, and Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for smoke evacuation systems are:

Alesi Surgical's 510(k)-cleared Ultravision surgical smoke control system was made available in the United States through Olympus Corporation effective in 2020. In the nation, laparoscopic and open operations can both involve ultrasound. It lowers the aerosolization of surgical smoke and mist using a well-defined electrostatic precipitation mechanism.



Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Segmentation

Product Smoke Evacuation Systems Smoke Evacuation Filters Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands Smoke-Evac Fusion Products Accessories

Application Laparoscopic Surgeries Orthopedic Surgeries Open General Surgeries Medical Aesthetic Surgeries Others

End-user Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa



