Global Cooler Box Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cooler Box Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cooler box market size is predicted to reach $10.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

The growth in the cooler box market is due to the growth in the pharmaceutical industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest cooler box market share. Major players in the cooler box market include Sonoco ThermoSafe, B Medical Systems, Blowkings, Nilkamal Limited, IsoNova Technologies LLC, Eurobox Logistics, Softbox Systems.

Cooler Box Market Segments

• By Type: Reusable, Disposable

• By Product: Handle, Wheeled, Handle, and Wheel

• By Cooling Material: Wet Ice, Dry Ice, Gel Packs

• By Raw Material: PU Foam, Expanded Polystyrene, Extruded Polystyrene, Expanded Polypropylene

• By End Use: Pharmaceuticals, Food, and Beverages

• By Geography: The global cooler box market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The cooler box refers to a portable cooling appliance made with insulating material to maintain its internal temperature regardless of the outside temperature. This is used to preserve perishable goods or keep them fresh and cool for a long time. It is often kept closed and only opened when something from inside is required.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cooler Box Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

